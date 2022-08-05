Emma Watson and Tom Felton and other Back to Hogwarts crushes

That’s right, this first of January it was time to return to Hogwarts, in the highly anticipated HBO Max special that brought together actors, directors and producers of the films that marked the childhood and adolescence of so many people. And yes, there is a lot of gossip, like the friendship between Emma Watson and Tom Felton… and Daniel Radcliffe’s crush on Helena Bonham Carter.

Harry Potter reunion? All you have to know

The story of the crush (and friendship) between Emma Watson and Tom Felton

It is known that, among the entire cast, Emma and Tom have remained close friends over the years. In the special, Emma says that she “fell in love” with Tom when, in a class on the set, they were asked to draw God, and Tom drew a girl on a skateboard.

From that point on, she expected Tom to be on set the same days as her and had a bit of a crush. For her part, Tom always had a lot of affection for Emma, ​​but he saw her as a little sister, for being 3 years older than her.

Over time, that connection solidified into a very powerful friendship. “Nothing romantic has ever happened between us, but we love each other very much,” Emma concluded.

Daniel Radcliffe wrote a note to Helena Bonham Carter

For her part, Helena Bonham Carter decided to review all her memories of the time when she played the disturbing Bellatrix Lestrange.

Among other things, he found a note that Daniel wrote to him at the end of the first movie in which they went out together and made the actor read it aloud, to our eternal gratitude:

“Dear HBC, It was a pleasure to be your co-star and your cup holder, because I always ended up holding your coffee. I really love you, and I wish I had been born 10 years earlier. So maybe I’d have a chance with you. Lots of love and thanks for being cool.”

Laughing, the actress promised Daniel that she would always keep the note…in her bathroom.

Other information that we learned about return to hogwarts

In slightly less pleasant data, Emma Watson talked about how at one point in the series she thought about leaving her character as Hermione, since dealing with fame seemed too difficult for her. Daniel, Tom and Rupert Grint mentioned that at least they had her friends, but Emma was younger and she was also the only girl with such an important role.

At the time, no one really talked in depth about the difficulties of growing up in front of the cameras, but in I return to Hogwarts, The actors took a moment to reflect together on everything they experienced and how, despite everything, they formed a relationship that endures and in which they have always cared for each other.

In addition, Emma said that she is very proud of what other classmates have done. Harry Potter, who in addition to continuing to work as actresses, have become activists. This is the case of Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), who is an environmentalist, and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), who is involved with many causes.

