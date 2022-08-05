Emily Blunt: “We have kept the spirit of Indiana Jones”

British actress Emily Blunt is the new star of Disney. First with ‘Mary Poppins’ and now with ‘Jungle Cruise’, Blunt conquers the youngest members of the family with her charisma to make us dream of action, musical and comic characters. Scheduled for 2020, ‘Jungle Cruise’ arrives led by Dwayne La Roca Johnson and Blunt, but it also has Spanish names in the cast such as Dani Rovira or Quim Gutiérrez and it is not in vain that the film is directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet Serra . Inspired by a Disneyland theme park attraction, Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled film where prankster Captain Frank Wolff (The Rock) invites intrepid investigator Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) on a ride down the Amazon.

-After ‘A quiet place 2’ premieres ‘Jungle Cruise’. Her progression as an action actress is making her the star of summer movies.

-It has been immensely gratifying to shoot this film, we needed to touch the emotional fiber of all those who have been to Disney and have climbed on this attraction, but, at the same time, I think we have managed to make a film with the spirit of the stories that we all grew up watching as kids. I love the action movies of the Indiana Jones saga. They’re joy bombs, and they’re nostalgic, and I think we just needed to reach people’s hearts with the spirit of those movies that we all loved as kids. To that we must add the beautiful direction of Jaume, who was the heart of all of us. This movie is a spectacle.

-How is Jaume behind the cameras?

– A communicative man who explained to us what he wanted to achieve, what he needed from us. Before shooting I always ask the director: what is the film about? If the filmmaker is clear about it, he conquers me. Jaume told me that this film was a love letter and it seemed like the perfect answer. He could have told me about action, mystery, myths, legends, and yet he told me about romance. I loved working under him, he is now my favorite director.

–

Serra invited several Spanish actors such as Dani Rovira and Quim Gutiérrez.

-Two sensational actors who became our conquerors. It was a very fun shoot

-What is your favorite Disney attraction?

-Cups of tea, without a doubt.

Do you think the public will identify with your character?

-That’s my goal. I want the audience to enjoy this movie like any other adventure movie with action, nostalgia and emotion. We’ve kept the spirit of Indiana Jones, not forgetting that it’s 2020. It’s been exciting to play my part because she has such a great character. I noticed it when I jumped from one page to another when reading the script. She is graceful and reckless and has a seductive directness.

-Are you more attracted to Mary Poppins or Lily?

-Probably a little closer to Lily. I feel like Lily is more of a mess, like me. Poppins is too perfect for me. I am a real train wreck trying to organize my schedule and that of my family. I spend my time juggling to organize my home and work. I am good at planning.

-What was the biggest challenge?

A: Definitely not laughing during filming because I had a hard time keeping it. Every time someone improvised while I was hanging from some vine, I burst out laughing.

-Have you ever been to Spain?

-Yes, oh God. Many times. I love Spain. I love Spanish food. Paella is one of my favorite dishes

-Speak Spanish?

-Well, I can get them to feed me in Spanish and say: Please and Thank you. Little bit. But I have a lot of respect for a language that is making its way into America. I hope that my children will grow up speaking English and Spanish at school.

-Have you read any Spanish author?

-Of course. I’ve read ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ and ‘Love in Times of Cholera’, I think it’s worth mentioning since Gabriel García Márquez is one of my favorite writers.