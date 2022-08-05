“Elvis”, “You called Walter”, Lucía Severino and Emilia Inclán and things for the weekend – TVshow – 08/05/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Theater You called Walter – Teatro Alianza / today at 9:00 p.m.

Josefina Trias, playwright. Photo: L. Mainé

you called walterthe prequel to the praised one-man show Emotional Terrorism, by Josefina Trias, is back on the bill in Montevideo. It re-opens today at the Teatro Alianza (Paraguay 1217), where it will have performances on Fridays in August, always at 9:00 p.m. It is the story of Clara, the protagonist of Terrorism, but in 2002, in times of crisis. In a comedic tone, she reviews a dark time through a family; directed by Vachi Gutierrez.

cinema Elvis – Various Theaters

the australian director Baz Luhrmann constructs a new fantasy (as he did with Romeo and Juliet, The Great Gatsby either Moulin Rouge) to tell the life of Elvis Presley. He gets it told by Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), his overbearing manager, and the story includes many of the king of rock and roll’s hits. A good cinematographic show to tell a sad life, full of possibilities but also bad news.

MUSIC Lucía Severino and Emilia Inclán – zitarrosa room / Tomorrow at 9:00 p.m.

Lucia Severin. Photo: Margarita Brum

The Uruguayan and Argentine artists offer a duet show to present Borde, their joint EP. In the show framed in the Marea cycle, both artists will perform part of their repertoire while being accompanied by musicians Sabrina Molina, Joaquín Pena and Ana Oliver. In turn, the show will feature the special participation of Estela Magnone. Tickets are on sale at Tickantel, and cost 400 pesos.

CINEMA The art of creating – Life Cultural Alphabet / Today

Today at 6:30 p.m. the art of creating, a cycle of conversations directed by Juan Solanas and guests to exchange on creative processes. The inauguration will be in charge of the documentary the imaginary country, directed by Solanas, which portrays the emergence of the Cerro Timbó sculpture park by Carlos Abboud, a Franco-Uruguayan passionate about art. After the exhibition, the public will be able to dialogue with Solanas and Abboud.

theater Merveille Noire – Héctor Tosar Room / From today to Sunday

Mathias Olivera and Eduardo Da Luz represent two periods in the life of José Leandro Andrade. Photo: Diffusion.

The musical about the life of soccer player José Leandro Andrade continues in the Héctor Tosar room. With the presence of 30 artists on stage, the story of the player who triumphed with the Uruguayan team in the 1924 and 1928 Olympic Games, lifted three America’s Cups and won the 1930 World Cup will be reviewed. The cast includes Alejandro Camino and Eduardo Give Light. The functions are held at 9:00 p.m. and tickets cost 700 pesos (Tickantel).