Dwayne Johnson spoke of a future confrontation of ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Superman’ and his appearance in “DC League of Superpets”

DC Comics and Warner Bros. revealed the past 8 of June the first official trailer “Black Adam”a film of the famous comic book antihero that will be starred by Dwayne Johnson and directed by Jaume Collet Serrar.

The trailer shows ‘Black Adam’ and his past, since in his old life he was a slave who after dying reincarnated as a god, although his son gave his life for him. Now, ‘Black Adam’ You must decide whether to use those powers to save the world or to destroy it.

Now, after the premiere of “DC League of Superpets” in which ‘Black Adam’ Y ‘Superman’ They have a surprise appearance in one of the post-credit scenes of the tape, Dwayne Johnsonbetter known as ‘The rock’spoke again of a possible confrontation between the two powerful characters of DC Comics in a future production:

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

“THANK YOU for making SUPER PETS the #1 MOVIE… but you stayed till the VERY END credits… You know how I feel about SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM… the Indestructible Force meets the Immovable Object […] At Seven Bucks Productions, we have big plans to develop the DC UNIVERSE OF BLACK ADAM and now the DC SUPER PETS UNIVERSE with our partners Warner Bros. and DC Comics, SUPER PETS & BLACK ADAM is just the beginning.” commented the actor through his Instagram account

The synopsis of “Black Adam” indicates that: “Nearly 5,000 years after the Egyptian gods gave him almighty powers and imprisoned him just as quickly, Black Adam is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique brand of justice on the modern world.”

It should be remembered that “Black Adam” will hit theaters Colombia and the world the October 21, 2022 and in addition to having Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) as the protagonist, will have in his cast Sarah Shahi (Adrianna Tomaz/ Isis), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Destino/ Kent Nelson), Noah Centineo (Rothstein / Atom Smasher), Aldis Hodge (Carter Hall / Hawkman) Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Joseph Gatt (Squad Leader), Natalie Burn, Quintessa Swindell (Maxine Hunkell/ Cyclone), and James Cusati-Moyer.