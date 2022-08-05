Drake: Gang War introduces a completely new system, new factions and new side missions in the largest update of EVERSPACE 2

ROCKFISH Games is thrilled to share their new update EVERSPACE 2 , the first of the two remaining for 2022, has just been released on Steam and GOG and will arrive soon on the Microsoft Store. The update of Drake: Gang Wars adds the brand new star system Drake featuring beautiful handcrafted lava and ice environments, underwater exploration, exciting new enemy types and status effects, brand new challenges and a three-chapter side mission that introduces daring pilots to the new system and more. To celebrate this massive update, EVERSPACE 2 is 25% off for the first time during Early Access. The price will be increased at launch, so it’s a great opportunity to take advantage of this deal.

The new star system features over a dozen handcrafted locations with exciting and wonderful elements for intense ship-to-ship combat, numerous things to discover, puzzles to solve and challenges to master. Each controlled by three new factions, Coalition , Retaliator And Zurilia the regions of the system feature areas of lava and ice that introduce new game mechanics where players’ ships are exposed to heat and frost damage, as well as high pressure when going underwater.





“Thanks to a super passionate audience,

the production and sale of space games has evolved from serving a long neglected niche to battle within a highly competitive market “, says Michael Schade, CEO and co-founder of ROCKFISH Games. “

While other iconic titles and franchises have continually improved over the years and new great space games will soon come out, offering all kinds of gameplay features and settings within the space-themed genre, we believe that EVERSPACE 2 offers a unique experience. , which has already been rewarded with nearly 90% positive reviews on Steam. However, our world-class team has outdone themselves with that violent, eruptive action in Drake’s lava locations and icy exploration of icy planets and iceteroid fields in open space. My favorite, however, is where you have to go underwater to disable mines and place your explosives in a giant, half-deep space station. I’ve never seen anything like it in any other game before and we can’t wait to see the reaction from our fans. ”

The series of side missions serves as an introduction to the system of Drake and, although ROCKFISH Games holds the final act of the campaign close to the chest, these missions will provide dedicated players with a taste of what to expect in the final battle. Additionally, the early access version of EVERSPACE 2 is bringing the maximum player level up to 25, introducing three new perks for pilots and some new perks for companions.

Extending well beyond these additions, the team also added new passives for all ship subclasses and new bonus attributes for secondary weapons. These will expand the capacity of EVERSPACE 2 for different play styles and ship builds for all our pilots who love to tinker. Mutators are also being added to high-risk areas for those in the community who are asking for more of a challenge. From a technical standpoint, TrackIR and AMD FSR support have also been added to the game.

EVERSPACE 2 is on its way, with another update in Early Access introducing a glimpse of the final game before the team works on the final polish for version 1.0.

EVERSPACE 2 has another major update scheduled for release in 2022. Ancient Rifts, scheduled for this fall, it will give players their first taste of endgame content with high-risk, high-reward challenges. For more details on Ancient Rifts and our previous updates, check out the Steam news update of the EVERSPACE 2 roadmap.EVERSPACE 2 is currently available on Steam, GOG and the Microsoft Store and is expected to be released on Xbox and PlayStation consoles when the full game launches in early 2023 or shortly thereafter. This is when a fully optimized Steam Deck version will also be available.