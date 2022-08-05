Dolph Lundgren makes things clear to Sylvester Stallone after his anger over the Rocky spin-off about Drago: “There is nothing signed”

Dolph Lundgren took to Instagram to clarify his involvement in a ‘Drago’-centric installment in the ‘Rocky’ franchise after a “press leak last week” that led Sylvester Stallone to criticize producer Irwin Winkler for “cleaning the bones.” ” of the franchise he founded. It was leaked that MGM was developing a new spin-off centered on Lundgren’s Ivan Drago and his sonplayed by Florian Munteanu.

A problem for Stallone for years

According to Lundgren, believed that Stallone was involved in the spin-offeither as a producer or an actor. Lundgren played Drago in both ‘Rocky IV’ and ‘Creed 2’.

“Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spin-off, there is no approved script, no signed deals, no director, and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even like actor. There was a press leak last week that was unfortunate. I’m already in contact with Mr. Balboa, just so all the fans can relax… There you have it.”





Stallone’s feud with ‘Rocky’ producer Winklerhas been at the center of controversy, especially after the news of the ‘Drago’ spin-off movie, in which he commented on a since-deleted instagram post:

“Another sad news. I just found this out… ONCE AGAIN, this PATHETIC 94 YEAR OLD PRODUCER and HIS SILLY USELESS VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again cleaning THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me. I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never meant for the ‘ROCKY’ characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I have nothing but respect for Dolph, but I wish HE would have told me what was going on behind my back. …Keep your REAL friends close.”

Stallone previously told Variety in 2019 who has “zero ownership” of Rocky.