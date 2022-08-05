Dolph Lundgren makes things clear to Sylvester Stallone after his anger over the Rocky spin-off about Drago: “There is nothing signed”
Dolph Lundgren took to Instagram to clarify his involvement in a ‘Drago’-centric installment in the ‘Rocky’ franchise after a “press leak last week” that led Sylvester Stallone to criticize producer Irwin Winkler for “cleaning the bones.” ” of the franchise he founded. It was leaked that MGM was developing a new spin-off centered on Lundgren’s Ivan Drago and his sonplayed by Florian Munteanu.
A problem for Stallone for years
According to Lundgren, believed that Stallone was involved in the spin-offeither as a producer or an actor. Lundgren played Drago in both ‘Rocky IV’ and ‘Creed 2’.
“Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spin-off, there is no approved script, no signed deals, no director, and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even like actor. There was a press leak last week that was unfortunate. I’m already in contact with Mr. Balboa, just so all the fans can relax… There you have it.”
Stallone’s feud with ‘Rocky’ producer Winklerhas been at the center of controversy, especially after the news of the ‘Drago’ spin-off movie, in which he commented on a since-deleted instagram post:
“Another sad news. I just found this out… ONCE AGAIN, this PATHETIC 94 YEAR OLD PRODUCER and HIS SILLY USELESS VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again cleaning THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me. I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never meant for the ‘ROCKY’ characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I have nothing but respect for Dolph, but I wish HE would have told me what was going on behind my back. …Keep your REAL friends close.”
Stallone previously told Variety in 2019 who has “zero ownership” of Rocky.
“Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error came out of me. It was shocking that it never happened, but they said, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ He was furious. I brought it up a few times because after ‘Rocky II’ came out and made a ton of money and then ‘Rocky III’ hit and made more than all of them, I said I’d like to have some ownership since I made it up and that never happened? It bothers them that I have written every word, choreographed it, been loyal to them, promoted it, directed it, and don’t have the 1 percent that I could leave for my children? only to be told, “‘You got paid.’ And that was the end of the conversation.”