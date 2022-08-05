Does Johnny Depp have a new GIRLFRIEND? The actor was CAUGHT with a mysterious woman in Italy | PHOTOS

As a result of Johnny Depp will win the judgment against his former partner Amber Heard for defamation, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has apparently begun to rebuild his life as he has been caught with Photos in Italy with a mysterious woman redhead of which rumors are already coming out that it is her new possible girlfriend.

Many would think that Johnny Depp would return to the world of cinema after winning the judgment against Amber HeardHowever, he has dedicated more time to music in recent months and, after a possible collaboration between the actor and Jeff Beck was announced, he has accompanied him on his tours of Europe.

However, it was during his visit by Italy where Johnny Depp He was seen very closely with a woman redhead, which raised suspicions of a new affair, because he is seen very smiling with that lady, that is why many suspect that it is possibly the new girlfriend of the actor.

Who is the woman photographed dating Johnny Depp on his tour of Italy?

In recent months, Johnny Depp He has been involved in a series of controversies that compromises his private life because he not only had to deal with the accusations of his former partner Amber Heardbut also with the rumors that he had a relationship with his lawyer Camille Vasquez, since he also looked very sweet when they were together.

This time was no exception, since even though it was caught Johnny Depp with the woman redhead who has an unknown identity, again raised suspicions of a new romance on the part of the actor and, despite the fact that in the Photos No flirting is shown on the part of both, for many it was strange that he stayed together and it is clearly seen in the photos how the singer helps him hold his backpack.

According to information from the DailyMail newspaper, the mysterious young woman with whom he appears Johnny Depp in the Photos of Italy could be part of the staff since he is staying in the same hotel as the singer.

Although there is nothing confirmed about the new supposed relationship of Johnny Depp, This one continues to give a lot to talk about because a couple of weeks ago, Amber Heard tried to cancel the judgment that he had with the actor, this due to lack of evidence on the subject of defamation since, according to the actress, the article that was published where the singer was discussed came out before his acting career went downhill. However, this cannot be annulled, since according to Depp’s lawyers, they should have objected instantly and not until now.