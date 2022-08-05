Does Johnny Depp have a new GIRLFRIEND? The actor was CAUGHT with a mysterious woman in Italy | PHOTOS

As a result of Johnny Depp will win the judgment against his former partner Amber Heard for defamation, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has apparently begun to rebuild his life as he has been caught with Photos in Italy with a mysterious woman redhead of which rumors are already coming out that it is her new possible girlfriend.

Many would think that Johnny Depp would return to the world of cinema after winning the judgment against Amber HeardHowever, he has dedicated more time to music in recent months and, after a possible collaboration between the actor and Jeff Beck was announced, he has accompanied him on his tours of Europe.

