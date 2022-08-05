Disney: Meet the actor who could replace Will Smith in “Aladdin 2” | Present

Several weeks have passed since the mishap that occurred at the Oscar Awards, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in front of everyone present, because he made a joke related to the alopecia suffered by his still wife Jada Pinkett.

At this point, we all already know the consequences that the way he reacted has generated in the actor, and that is that to date he has lost great projects and little by little the industry is leaving him aside.

Related to the above, the news was recently released that Will could be replaced by another actor in the second part of the film “Aladdin”.

And it is that in case you did not see the first installment, we tell you that Smith was commissioned to interpret the role of the genie of the lamp, but after what happened at the Academy Awards it is very unlikely that he will continue to keep said character.

In fact, news has already emerged that the charismatic Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock”, could be the one to take on the role of Aladdin.

Although the above could be just a rumor, the truth is that the possibility is not ruled out, because at this time there is a fear on the part of the film industry to support the artist who left the Oscars stage marked forever.

Finally, what is known so far regarding the Aladdin movie is that it will see The Light in the year 2025.

What do you think? Should they remove or leave Will Smith in the role of the genie of the lamp?

