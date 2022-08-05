discover their gyms and which one is the best

Low cost gyms have become a multi-million dollar business with thousands of chains offering everything you need to stay fit at affordable prices. A gold mine that the soccer stars who give up their image to attract clients in exchange for a more than profitable participation in the project have not missed either.

Sergio Ramos, Fernando Torres, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham or Rafinha Alcantara are some of those who have chosen years ago for investing in the “fitness” business with resounding success. But what are these gyms like and which one is the best? Groundbreaking designs, music, the most advanced machines of the moment, nutritional advice and even art… Discover everything that the gyms of these footballers hide:

1. Sergio Ramos by John Reed

The former captain of Real Madrid announced this year his new business in Madrid, a gym chain that comes to Spain from the hand of the German firm John Reed. The company has already incorporated the company, Sergio Ramos by John Reed and has signed the first premises to open it to the public in the next few days. The space is located in a basement, next to a metro stop in the capital. It is a formula that McFIT already tested in 2017, when it launched a club at the Nuevos Ministerios station. John Reed is one of the 17 brands belonging to the RSG Group, world leader in the fitness sector with 6.4 million clients between its gyms and its virtual training platform.

They are famous for their groundbreaking decoration -with a surprising commitment to music and art- and they have clubs in European countries such as Germany, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom or Italy and also in the United States.

McFit launched John ReedFitness in 2016 with the aim of mix sports with live music and an urban and extravagant aesthetic very far from the one that identifies conventional gyms.

These impressive gyms, very much in line with the personality of Sergio Ramos, turn training into an experience. They feature innovative training options, extraordinary design elements from around the world, live DJs and exclusive events. for its members. No two JOHN REED clubs are the same. Asian aesthetic meets street art and industrial style, shabby chic style, exotic sculptures, wood, steel, colorful wallpapers meets minimalism: nothing is what you expect from a gym.

These venues are so unique thanks to the different local and international artists who help shape them with their spectacular art. the music, with DJ’s live or recorded on their own radio station, are part of the DNA of this revolutionary chain. Account, in addition, with large training areas, more than 300 CYBEROBICS LIVE classes per week, group training, a functional area and first class equipment.

2. Rowbots- Gareth Bale

In 2019, the Real Madrid striker, Gareth Bale, became one of the shareholders of the Rowbots project, a boutique gym brand specializing in rowing that made its London debut that same year. Rowbots’ first boutique gym opened that year in the London suburb of Fitzrovia with state-of-the-art workouts.

Two years later, in 2021, the brand opened its second gym in the same city. Both centers are less than 1,000 square meters and offer 50-minute sessions.

In addition to the Real Madrid player, another of the investors behind this project is the triathlete and sales and marketing expert, Greg Zimmerman.

Burning up to 800 calories at a time, the 45-minute classes involve instructors training participants in “mental toughness” techniques: from shorter strength-based rounds to longer endurance work to improve results. Zoe Aston, a psychotherapist who developed Applied Mental Health Training at Rowbots, emphasizes the need for clients to feel “safe, challenged and responsible” and therefore “able to perform at full power”.

Incorporating “mental health goals” is a crucial aspect of modern sports science, says Bale, which is why Rowbots CEO Sam Green recruited him.

3. F45 – David Beckham

David Beckham was another of those who was encouraged to invest in the F45 Training studio chain. Encouraged by his friend and Since 2019, the chain’s investor, Mark Wahlberg, the former English footballer, became a global partner of the company.

The Englishman, who owns Inter Miami, was attracted to the F45 training sessions. But, what is the F45 Training method of Mark Wahlberg? With sports centers in more than 65 countries, it intends to create a global fitness community associated with this brand. A lot of functional training and HIIT, but without forgetting the most classic bodybuilding, of which he is a fan Wahlberg and that we can see daily in his workouts published on instagram. “Comprehensive fitness”, they call it, with personalized training and nutrition plans.

Last March, Beckham took a further step in his relationship with the company by opening, together with two other partners, an F45 center on High Street Kensington, in London (United Kingdom).

But also even I create a special program called Db45, which was released last May 11th. Training is one 11-station, 45-minute football-inspired cardio class. Paying homage to the jersey numbers Beckham has worn throughout his football career, the set times will alternate between 32 seconds of work, 15 seconds of rest and 23 seconds of work, followed by 20 seconds of rest.

The chain, which has six centers in Spain, is cataloged within the premium range and the average price per subscription is 150 euros, which includes unlimited training and a nutritional plan.

4. Nine Fitness (Fernando Torres)

Former Atlético de Madrid player Fernando Torres hung up his football boots, but he did not forget his passion for the sport and is now fully dedicated to boxing. Thanks to this sport, the former Atletico striker has hit a brutal physical change that has left his fans speechless. And the reason for this change is none other than the hard training he undergoes in his chain of gyms, call NineFitness, created by the footballer in 2014 and that, since then, has not stopped growing.

The former rojiblanco has three centers in Madrid, Pinto and Aranjuez. All of them exceed 2,000 m2, have several activity rooms with a program of 150 weekly classes that includes functional, Zumba, Pilates, cycling indoorsyoga and boxing, among other disciplines. It also offers sauna, tanning and physiotherapy services. The chain’s gyms are equipped with Matrix machines, one of the most advanced on the market.

5. CR7 Crunch Fitness

Cristiano Ronaldo is another of the soccer stars who has found a more than profitable business in “low cost” gyms. The “CR7″, of which there are locations throughout Spain, are born from the association between Cristiano Ronaldo and Crunch Fitness, an American company that has more than 900 licenses and more than 250 franchises in the US, Canada, Australia and Spain. Its innovative concept seeks combine the training and methods of a chain like Crunch with the sports practices that have led Cristiano Ronaldo to have that body 10. Of course, suitable for all types of audiences, both beginners and experts.

The CR7 Crunch Fitness offer well-cared spaces where the public can experience the practice of the most innovative sport thanks to cutting-edge equipment brought especially from the United States; a complete list of fitness programs, the opportunity to work with expert personal trainers in individual and small group programs, nutrition guidance, as well as enviable facilities.

One of his latest news has been the addition of Fit3D body scanners. The Fit3D scanner allows sports and nutrition centers around the world to monitor in detail and very visually the physical evolution of your clients. It uses noninvasive technology to take hundreds of measurements and compose a 3D image of the body. And through the associated computer platform, allows to analyze the subscriber’s body compositionmeasuring your percentage of fat and lean mass, your posture and body balance, as well as comparing the evolution of the results over time.

One of its great attractions is its quotas that go from 12 to 40 euros approximately.

6. Templum BCN (Rafinha Alcantara)

The contact sports sector is also in full swing and they have become another good business option for soccer players who wish to continue to be linked to the world of sports once they have retired. Rafinha Alcantara is one of them. The ex of the FC Barcelona inaugurated in 2016 Templum BCNa martial arts gym located in the center of Barcelona.

Nails on fees ranging between 70 and 100 eurosoffer, in 850 square meters, a cardio and bodybuilding room and a wide variety of fitness activities Martial Arts, cross temple Y fitness.

It is a good option to learn or improve your level of boxing, kick boxing, mma, brazilian jiu jitsu, krav maga or capoeira.

These gyms are the most innovative to face the summer in top form.