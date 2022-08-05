discover their gyms and which one is the best

Low cost gyms have become a multi-million dollar business with thousands of chains offering everything you need to stay fit at affordable prices. A gold mine that the soccer stars who give up their image to attract clients in exchange for a more than profitable participation in the project have not missed either.

Sergio Ramos, Fernando Torres, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham or Rafinha Alcantara are some of those who have chosen years ago for investing in the “fitness” business with resounding success. But what are these gyms like and which one is the best? Groundbreaking designs, music, the most advanced machines of the moment, nutritional advice and even art… Discover everything that the gyms of these footballers hide:

1. Sergio Ramos by John Reed

The former captain of Real Madrid announced this year his new business in Madrid, a gym chain that comes to Spain from the hand of the German firm John Reed. The company has already incorporated the company, Sergio Ramos by John Reed and has signed the first premises to open it to the public in the next few days. The space is located in a basement, next to a metro stop in the capital. It is a formula that McFIT already tested in 2017, when it launched a club at the Nuevos Ministerios station. John Reed is one of the 17 brands belonging to the RSG Group, world leader in the fitness sector with 6.4 million clients between its gyms and its virtual training platform.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker