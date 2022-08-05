Diego Boneta will have tequila | Effect10

Mexico City, Aug 4 (Who).- Diego Boneta not only lives one of the best stages as an actor after playing one of the great exponents of music in Spanish, Luis Miguel, in his biographical series, but also in the business, where he will make his debut with the launch of his own brand of tequila. The actor confessed that his brand will be released in a few weeks, joining the list of celebrities who have ventured into this facet such as Kate del Castillo, Kendall Jenner, George Clooney or Dwayne Johnson, The Rock.

During a meeting with the press at the Mexico City Airport, the Mexican actor and singer stressed that his tequila will be created under an artisanal process, and although he did not want to reveal the name of his brand, he ruled out that it will bear his last name. «Soon I will be launching my tequila, it will not be called Diego Boneta, for me the important thing is that it be a Mexican tequila, made in Atotonilco, in Los Altos (Jalisco), we have our own distillery. It will be launched in Mexico first”, explained the protagonist of the film The Father of the Bride. A few days ago, it was rumored that the actor had some problems with alcohol consumption, after a video went viral in which he appears in a karaoke singing Luis Miguel’s songs very out of tune and with a glass in his hand, however , in the conversation with the media, Diego denied these versions.

“No, not at all, no, no, no, zero alcohol problems, it was just a night where I was with my friends, in a cantabar, I see a microphone and I go up to sing,” he revealed. As a singer, Diego Boneta is open to collaborating with Belinda, with whom he claims to have been friends for many years. “It’s not something I had in mind, but you never know, she’s been a friend of mine and I’ve known her for many years, so it’s not something I have in mind, but things can come out,” he said.