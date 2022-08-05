Decathlon has the best mattress for camping

The summer months bring with them the ideal temperatures and climatic conditions to go camping. Many music lovers take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the wide range of festivals that there are during these coming weeks. And as something essential for them is to have a optimal rest with the necessary equipment such as the one offered decathlon so you can enjoy your favorite concerts and artists.

As usual during camping, the noise, the sun or the terrain can prevent you from resting less than you would like. For it, decathlon has the perfect solution to this problem and offers its customers one of the inflatable mattresses most comfortable on the market, with which you will hardly feel that you are sleeping in a campsite and not at home.

sleep peacefully anywhere

The Quechua Ultim Confort self-inflating mattress It has been designed to help you fall asleep wherever you are. Their Soft touch and its 8cm thick They will help you sleep comfortably. A product designed for the 4 seasons of the year thanks to the fact that it is made 50% with polyester and 50% with thermoplastic polyurethane that will provide you with a dry and optimal environment for rest.

Its dimensions of 200x70x8cm, is designed for a single person, but through its insulation you can attach it to another mattress to turn it into a double mattress. If we talk about your inner foam It is polyurethanea soft and flexible material that will adapt to the outline of your body and with which your lower back will not suffer the next day.

You will hardly notice that you are not sleeping in your bed

The Ultim Confort is designed to resist a minimum of 200 cycles inflation and deflation. A task that will be very simple for you thanks to its double valve, in charge of facilitating precise inflation up to 80% of its capacity, and rapid deflation. When it comes to storing and transporting it, this mattress includes a cover sand-colored 72 x 50 x 11cmwhich will help you take this mattress with just 2.9kg.

You will no longer miss your bed when you go camping thanks to this Quechua Ultim Confort self-inflating mattress that Decathlon has available at a knockdown price of €89.99 in any of its stores or on its own website. A product that will help you fall asleep so you can enjoy all the experiences that summer offers you.