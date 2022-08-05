David Fincher Wasn’t a Director for Mission: Impossible 3

Director David Fincher came close to taking on Mission: Impossible 3, but Tom Cruise thinks that would have been a bad idea.

Currently, this fast-paced action saga is one of the most popular, especially because the actor Tom Cruise he insists on risking his physique with increasingly crazy scenes that he shoots himself and with which he surprises viewers around the world. But maybe everything would have been very different if the director David Fincher would have taken care of Mission Impossible 3.

We must remember that this film was surrounded by many problems, especially creative ones, and they were about to sign directors as different as David Fincher (Seven, Zodiac) and Joe Carnahan (Hot Aces, White Hell). In the end, the person in charge of Mission Impossible 3 it was JJ Abrams (Star Trek, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and touched the 400 million dollars at the box office. What allowed him to Tom Cruise make more deliveries and in the following years and now it will premiere the seventh and eighth that are already shooting.

In a recent interview on light the fuse, Tom Cruise admitted that David Fincher was not suitable for Mission Impossible 3:

“We didn’t move forward because it just… Like any movie… You know, he’s very talented and it would have been a lot different. There are a lot of people, and I’ve worked with a lot of different writers and directors, who never really understand what works in the franchise. So that’s where we went… It just wasn’t something that it was… I don’t know what it would have been, it wasn’t like embracing what the series is, and wanting to embrace it in a way that you have to.”

“You know, how to use theme music and how to entertain that audience with them, in a way that… You know, and I admire directors once attached, I’d love to work with them on other things, but you just say, this is something that is, having lived with that and understanding that communication with the audience, that I want to meet those expectations for an audience… So I don’t know what those movies would have been like… Really.”

we will see again Tom Cruise What Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible 7 on July 14, 2023. While Mission Impossible 8 It will hit theaters on June 28, 2024.