David Casavant sells the clothes of Rihanna, Kanye and Raf Simons

Stylist David Casavant opens the doors to his universe full of unique archive garments worn by Rihanna, Kanye West or Pharrell Williams.

as a stylist, David Casavant has created the image of some of the most influential people in pop culture for more than a decade. It all started with Kanye West. «It is difficult to find people so creative and with so much enthusiasm, because now mediocrity is valued too much”, He says.

However, Casavant, who runs a luxury clothing rental service, recently sued the rapper for keeping 13 one-of-a-kind pieces valued at $400,000 and failing to meet monthly rental fees. “It’s just a formality in business,” says the stylist.

A collector since his teens, Casavant’s archive is not just about physical garments, but about people, places, attitudes and moments. Now the creative has founded a new project in which he eliminates intermediaries and directly sells his relics.

So now you’ll have direct access to vintage jackets from Helmut Lang, feather boas from Ann Demeulemeester and boxers from Miu Miu. That means you can have the pieces worn by celebrities like Rihanna, Pharrell, Kanye West and Raf Simons at some point in their lives.