Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson star in the emotional trailer for Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

MADRID, 21 Dec. (CultureLeisure) –

On January 1, 2022, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts arrives at HBO Max, a special that will feature several stars of the saga as a result of the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Fans have already been able to see the first and emotional preview of the production.

“It seems like yesterday and it was a long time ago,” says Emma Watson, who appears hugging Tom Felton, in the clip. “It’s the perfect time to sit down together and reminisce,” confesses Rupert Grint. “The thing that scared me the most was that it seemed that we would never do anything more relevant. It is a joy to see us all and say: ‘It has not been like that,'” adds Daniel Radcliffe.

Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange, also appears in the preview. “One of the best moments was having to pretend to be Hermione pretending to be Bellatrix,” she recalls.

Ralph Fiennes, Voldemort in fiction, remembers the moment he was offered the role of the villain. “My sister’s kids were 10, 11, 12 years old at the time and I told them, ‘I don’t know if I want to play Voldemort.’ They said, ‘Have you been offered to play Voldemort? You have to,'” he says.

One of the sequences that is sure to win over fans shows Grint and Watson chatting. “I have seen you grow up and I have seen each phase of your life. It is a strong bond that will always unite us. We are family and we will always be part of each other’s lives,” says the actor. “When the going gets tough and times are tough, Harry Potter has something to make your life better,” says Watson.

Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch are also involved in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Returns, as well as producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.