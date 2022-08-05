CM Punk on Sasha Banks: ‘I don’t know her, but I sympathize with her’

The breaking of Sasha Banks Y Naomi with WWE generated a wave of reactions in the world of professional wrestling. One part of the opinions emphasized the lack of professionalism on the part of the fighters, while the other showed their support for the former women’s tag team champions of the company.

One of the fighters who from the beginning showed his support for Banks and Naomi is the current AEW World Champion, CM Punk. The Chicago native knows what it’s like to leave WWE due to an upset with the company. In his case, There were many reasons that led him to make that decision.although the reasons related to his health prevailed in his resolution.

Meanwhile, Punk has once again shown his support for the fighters in a recent interview with The Hashtag Show, at the San Diego Comic Con, not without first assuring that his comments will probably generate controversy on Twitter. Here we leave you with their statements in this regard, transcript courtesy of Fightful:

“What I’m saying is, never take criticism from someone you wouldn’t ask for advice. You can’t take people to a place they’ve never been. I try to be as humble as possible, and I don’t like to talk about myself, but I was the first to cross the wall. I bled for it. To see another person get up and walk out, I will always support him, one hundred percent.

I have never met Mercedes (Varnado), I don’t know her, but I definitely sympathize with her. I know what that place is like. I know how women are treated there. I’m not a woman, so I can’t put myself in her shoes, but there are probably many reasons why she left.”

Sasha Banks and Naomi made headlines after leaving the venue where the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw took place shortly after it aired, prompting the company to suspend them indefinitely. Since then, the continuous news and information pointed to an imminent exit of both, with Banks even trying to get his release from WWE through his lawyers. Nevertheless, the company never officially confirmed their departures.

Now, with the retirement of Vince McMahon and the changes that WWE is experiencing, such as the appointment of Stephanie McMahon Y Nick Khan as co-CEOs of the company or the appointment of Triple H as WWE’s new creative chief, everything points to an imminent return of both fighters to the company.

