Christina Ricci remembers that it was Johnny Depp who explained to her “what homosexuality was” when she was a child

Christina Ricci recounted a memory from her childhood, in which Johnny Depp explained to her “what homosexuality was.”

the actress of yellowjackets She was nine years old when she co-starred with Depp’s then-girlfriend Winona Ryder in the 1990 romantic drama, Mermaids.

“Something was going on on set and someone was rude to someone else. And they said, ‘Oh, well, it might be homophobic,’” Ricci explained to Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on his SiriusXM radio show.

“And then I said, ‘Well, I don’t understand what that is,'” he continued. “And I was in Winona’s trailer and she was like, ‘I don’t know how [explicar]’”.

“So he called Johnny on the phone, and he explained it to me,” he recalled.

Ricci described Depp’s explanation as “very natural”.

“He said, ‘It’s when a man wants to have sex with a man and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay,’” he said.

The Emmy-nominated actress starred alongside Depp in several movies, including the 1998 comedy Fear and Loathing in Las Vegasthe scary Sleepy Hollow from 1999 and the romantic The Man Who Cried from 2000.

Recently the star of Pirates of the Caribbean and his music partner Jeff Beck were accused of plagiarizing a poem into a song and using it on their joint album 18.

Earlier this week, it was also revealed that Depp’s assistant admitted that the Hollywood star allegedly “kicked” Amber Heard in the head in text messages that were excluded from the ex-partner’s defamation trial.

The US libel trial began on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia, and stemmed from a complaint Depp filed in March 2019 against his ex-wife.

Depp alleged that Heard had defamed him in an opinion piece published in Washington Post, in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a countersuit in November 2020, requesting that she be granted immunity against Depp’s claims.

On June 1, a jury overwhelmingly found in Depp’s favor that Heard had defamed Depp in three statements. Jurors also found that an attorney for Depp defamed Heard in one of the three statements highlighted in his countersuit. Depp received $10.35 million in damages, while Heard received $2 million.

Each separately appealed the jury’s verdict against them.