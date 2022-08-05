Chevrolet Aveo 2023, first photos of its successor for Mexico

For some time now, the General Motors strategy for Mexico has been led by models from China. One more is about to arrive, this time as the new access model to the Chevrolet range, and although we still don’t know the name or many of its specifications, production in China has already started… and there are reasons to think that it will be deals with the Chevrolet Aveo 2023.

known as 310C In its home market, this new model will enter the category of subcompacts with sedan and hatchback bodies. The project was developed in China in collaboration with SAIC and Wuling —the same brand behind the Groove— and, at least in Asia, it will replace the current Baojun 310.

According to some spy photos and sketches posted on local forums, the new 310C will adopt a Groove-like interior, with buttons similar to switches on an airplane, a slim dash with continuous A/C vents, and a touchscreen positioned at the rear. tablet way. The exterior design, for its part, will opt for a discreet character, featuring square and sharp lines.

Its manufacturer has not gone into details regarding the engine, however, its predecessor uses the same 110 hp 1.5-liter engine than Groove, which invites us to think that Chevrolet will opt for this same configuration for Mexicoand therefore will be available with a five-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission.

Are we facing the Chevrolet Aveo 2023?

Since production has already started, it is very likely that your launch in Mexico take place at the end of this year, although only in hatchback version; the sedan will go into production in a few months. Why do we think it will be Aveo 2023 or your replacement? Because the life cycle of the current Aveo is about to come to an end. The Baojun 310C would make sense as its successor: a low-cost sedan to fill the gap below Onix.