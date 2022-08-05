Cecilio Domínguez revealed the true reasons why he left the Nest

Three years and seven months after his departure from America, Cecilio Dominguez revealed what were the causes that led him to leave the Nestand denied that the reason was to have differences with the then coach of the Eagles, Michael Herrerajust as some rumors pointed out at the time.

“No, definitely not. There was a lot of talk about it because in the last few games he didn’t play, but it was for other things, it didn’t happen because I had a fight with him ‘Louse’ Herrera, it was not that. I spoke with him and an agreement was reached, nothing more.

“Thank God we came out champions, we had a good squad, we were very happy to achieve that goal with the Americabut things happened like this and I had to leave”, he declared in a chat with RECORD.

Cecilio even said that his departure was on good terms with both the coach and the board. “We talked, I don’t want to give many details, but there we talked a little about other issues and it happened like this, we reached an agreement and it happened,” he sentenced.

The Paraguayan arrived at the set of Coapa in the Closing 2017 and he immediately took on the responsibility of wearing the ’10’, leaving a good taste in his mouth, but over time his level dropped, something that was accentuated with the arrival of Miguel Herrera on the bench.

