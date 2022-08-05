Cardi B wins lawsuit against youtuber who called her a “prostitute”

the rapper Cardi-B She will receive nearly four million dollars after winning a defamation lawsuit in the United States against a blogger who called her a “prostitute” and said she had herpes and used cocaine.

In 2019, the 29-year-old singer, born Belcalis Almanzar, had sued the youtuber Tasha K. for posting “rumors” and “degrading” statements in over 20 videos, according to the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Georgia.

Cardi B will receive about $2.75 million — in damages and medical expenses — and another $1.3 million for attorneys’ fees, according to court documents filed Monday and Tuesday.

The youtuber, born with the name of Latasha Kebeclaimed that the rapper had oral herpes and that her children would be born with intellectual disabilities, claims that brought her millions of views on YouTube.

According to the lawsuit, they caused Cardi B “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress.”

Born in the Bronx, New York, Cardi B is known for hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “Money.”

