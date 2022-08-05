Cardi B showed for the first time a photo of her second child

Cardi-B She is one of the most active celebrities on social networks, where it is common to see images of her with her daughter culturewho proves that she inherited her famous mother’s fashion sense.

However, after the arrival of her second child, the situation changed, as the rapper kept the baby’s identity anonymous… until now.

And it is that the wife of Offset He surprised his millions of followers on Twitter by sharing the first photo where part of the face of the youngest of the family can be seen.

“That’s all they’ll have,” the singer wrote next to the photo, which only shows one eye of the little one, revealing that her baby’s privacy will continue to be one of her priorities.

Despite the fact that her fans have asked her to show the baby’s face, Cardi B has defended her decision, and has even been annoyed at the insistence.

“Why do people get angry because they ask me to see my son and I answer? I can’t seem to do or say anything nowadays without people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social networks, ”she expressed.

“If I post it, it’s because I want attention, if I say what I think it’s because I want attention, if I upload a photo I want attention, if I talk about my children, with whom I’m with every day, it’s because I want attention,” added the interpreter.

These statements arose after her detractors pointed out that she wanted to attract attention at a time when other singers top the popularity list, to which Cardi B assured that there is no hatred in her heart towards any of her colleagues.

“God is so good to me. When I pray, he listens and blesses me. That is why when I see that other people are doing well, I have no hatred in my heart towards them, ”he assured on social networks.

It was in September 2021 when Cardi B announced the birth of her second child, and she did it with a tender photo in which she appears carrying the newborn still from the hospital, yes, covered with a Louis Vuitton blanket.

In the snapshot she is seen accompanied by her partner, also a rapper Offset, and they both look at their baby. To subtitle the publication, the artist placed the date of birth of her son: September 4, 2021, accompanied by some emojis that would indicate the male sex.

