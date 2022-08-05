Camila Cabello debuts in September

Camila Cabello is nowhere near debuting as a coach on The Voice, precisely for the 22nd season of the US version of one of the most successful vocal competition shows in the world. Chain NBC has finally revealed the first commercial in which they introduce the new judge of the panel, and with it the confirmation that in just over a month the spotlights will point to the stage.

The Cuban-American interpreter is received with an overwhelming number of presents, where an anonymous letter written with scraps of magazines is hidden that predicts an ugly defeat for the rookie. In the style of a horror movie trailer, the coaches They wonder who could have been so daring as to drop that crude and at the same time lurid message.

the presenter carson daly has the answer, is the music singer country Blake Shelton the one behind everything. The original trainer is also the author of a letter sent to the winner of the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards) John Legendwarning him that he should not have returned for his seventh consecutive season.

But Camila will not make it easy for Shelton, she has years of experience under the wing, the prestige of having served as an advisor for the Legend team last season and the particularity of having catapulted her career in a singing program as well, XFactor. To make matters worse, he has the iconic gwen Stefaniwho returns after three seasons of absence and with the title of undefeated winner.

When does season 22 of The Voice premiere?

The new season of The Voice officially premieres on Monday, September 19, a little over a month in which we will surely be bombarded with content promoting Cabello’s debut and the return of the other coaches, with the notable exception of Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grandewho take the only season of 2022 off.

The premiere date was already intuited by the fans, after all, the final of the series is set for September 14. America’s Got Talentand NBC’s lineup left a big slot on Mondays and Tuesdays from then until mid-December, when The Voice’s fall seasons typically culminate.

In the company of the other coaches, Camila has the great mission ahead of filling her team with the best voices from the blind auditions, the most famous and iconic stage of the singing program, where the judges sit in their big red chairs of their backs to the stage, only to turn by pressing the big red button in front of them if they want to get an artist for their group.

No details are known beyond the fact that the initial stage will be the auditions and that the battles will follow, which have also been recorded for the end of July. The first week of auditions will be all or nothing, with two two-hour episodes on both Monday and Tuesday, which can be followed on television, the Internet or live on the Peacock platform. @worldwide