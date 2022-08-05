BTS appears in new episode of Beavis and Butt-Head

Digital Millennium

Four episodes of the new revival of Beavis and Butt-Head have arrived at Paramount Plus, giving fans the first chance to see the main characters from the animated show share their thoughts on contemporary music.

It is in the fourth episode of the new season that Beavis and Butt-Head watch the music video for BTS’ hit dynamite. As the song plays, Beavis praises the K-pop group, saying, “This song kicks butt. Yeah, video kicks butt too.”

Butt-Head is surprised to hear his friend’s reaction, and Beavis immediately begins to say. “I was just kidding. You know that saying, ‘This kicks the’? But it sucks, you know?”

However, attempting to defend himself only shows how fanatical he is, as he later reveals the names of the individual members.

“You know who sucks the worst, it’s J-Hope. He doesn’t even have the positive attitude, like Suga.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Mike Judge explained that he was a true fan of the K-pop group. “BTS is a guilty pleasure, but maybe not even that guilty: I like them,” he said.

“I have pretty conventional tastes. I think because I used to be a musician, people think I’m going to be a music snob. I’m not at all. I like a lot of very sugary pop music. We did it a little bit with Bon Jovi in the ’90s, Beavis liked them more than he should.”

First premiered on MTV in 1993, most of the episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head featured their leads watching and reacting to music videos that had come out shortly before the corresponding episode premiered.

This continued with the show’s first reboot in 2011, during which the pair offered commentary on song videos from the likes of Skrillex, Katy Perry and MGMT.

Other artists Beavis and Butt-Head will share their thoughts during the show’s ninth season, the first in 11 years, they include Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone and Camila Cabello.

The second revival of Beavis And Butt-Head was confirmed in 2020 and started in June with the release of the film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Which, like the new season of the series, premiered exclusively on Paramount Plus.

