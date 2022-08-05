Britney Spears wins important lawsuit against her father!

Britney Spears is getting closer to verifying that her father financially abused her during her conservatorship

At the beginning of the month, the lawyer for Britney Spears, Mathew Rosengartpresented a statement where they accused the father of the singer, Jamie Spears, of having financially abused her during the time he managed her assets. This as part of the legal fight that the father and daughter are waging after he finished his controversial guardianship last year.

The delicate accusation was made public after the reports presented by the newspaper The New York Timess, where evidence was presented where it was ensured that not only the company that represented to Britney Spears: tristar, he had facilitated the singer’s conservatorship and was in collusion with her father to financially abuse her. It was also reported that they they had hidden cameras and microphones in your room to monitor your private conversations.

jamie spears has adamantly denied those facts, and the legal fight they are currently facing is because he wants his daughter bear the legal costs incurred when Britney was fighting to be free of your tutelage. But now, a judge has ruled that Spears Sr. must appear in court and deliver documents that could check that Britney’s accusations are real.

Manipulated by Money?

A judge ruled that the father of Britney Spears, jamie spears, must appear before the jury and disclose documents and content that the singer’s legal team requests. This is an important move, as it means that the court agrees that there is enough evidence to investigate if there was a case of financial abuse and espionage.

For its part, jamie spears said he also wanted his daughter to appear in court, but rosengart He said that this was a strategy of “to intimidate and punish to Britney. After the judge determined that her father should appear, her legal team asked rosengart give him information and documents to “prepare” for the statement, which they flatly refused to do. Spears Sr. is expected to appear in court within the next 30 days.

Britney Spears was under the guardianship of his father from 2008 to 2020, where he was the only one who could manage her assets, finances and make employment decisions for her. It is said that Spears was not allowed to have electronic devices or go out much, and the singer believes that in reality everything was done for profit financially her.

New demands may appear

The lawyers of jamie spears had requested last month that britney also appear to testify on the case. Nevertheless, rosengart was against because “Do not sit down with a victim so that the perpetrator questions her”. Given this, the judge agreed but no official decision was issued, so it is not known if she will also have to appear at some point.

rosengart has also been preparing a lawsuit to Tri Star Sports & Entertainment by “block up” his attempts to obtain information for the Britney case. Furthermore, the lawyer stated that Tri Star and Jamie Spears received at least $18 million irregularly while managing Britney’s estate. And besides, they have an order for her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears stop making derogatory accusations under consequences of being sued.

The lawyers of tri-star They denied these claims and stated: “As all the evidence makes abundantly clear, the conservatorship was established on the recommendation of legal counsel, not Tri Star, and was approved by the Court over 12 years.” Do not hold back, as more details about Britney Spears’ tutelage are revealed, the actress could present new demands.

