Britney Spears avoids having to testify again about her legal guardianship

Los Angeles Court Judge Brenda Penny, who has supervised everything related to the legal guardianship of Britney Spears, determined this Wednesday that the singer will not have to testify again about it despite the investigation he is carrying out on his father for alleged financial abuse.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, explained that the star “is traumatized by what she experienced” during the almost 14 years of guardianship and, therefore, having to answer questions related to the case would only re-traumatize her.

Although Judge Penny ended the singer’s guardianship in the fall of last year, after a media process that lasted for months and in which Spears denounced being “exploited by her family”, the case now continues with the investigation of his father’s accountswho oversaw the life of the singer.





At the hearing that marked the release of Spears, Rosengart assured that he was convinced that Britney’s father and a motley group of businessmen and lawyers they took advantage of the legal guardianship to enrich themselves thanks to their success and to subject it to a strict control in which it did not have access to its accounts or power to decide its projects.

According to the lawyer, Spear’s fatherJamie, could have won up to 6 million dollars fraudulently.

The case took a turn after the newspaper New York Times published a report with statements from three people who had worked for the artist and who stated that the parent had microphones placed in Britney’s housewhose calls and messages were intercepted, including communications with his own lawyer.





Apparently, the California Justice was completely unaware of these practices and therefore has forced the father to deliver a declaration and all the documentation relevant to the guardianship before August 12.

They are also called to testify her former representative, Lou Taylor, and her partner Robin Greenhill, both suspected of signing juicy contracts against the will of the artist to enter more money.

For its part, the parent’s defense requested that Spears testify for the accusations made publicly against his client, something to which the judge finally did not agree.