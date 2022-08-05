Brad Pitt Wore a Skirt on ‘Bullet Train’ Red Carpet Because ‘We’re All Going to Die’ – Movie News

Brad Pitt returned to the big screen with ‘Bullet Train’, an action comedy in which Bad Bunny, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson also participate. It was during a recent red carpet where the Oscar winner wore a skirt.

Bullet Train It is already available on the billboards in our country with a cast full of Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny. Despite being an action comedy, it was the outfit that the Oscar winner wore during a red carpet that really impressed the audience. And, we must add, it is not the first time that he breaks it with such a garment, he had already done it in Troy.

This happened during the glamorous German premiere of the film directed by David Leitch, known for titles like Dead Pool 2, Atomic Y Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, where Pitt wore a linen skirt that was matched with a coffee-colored blazer, knee-high socks and military-style boots.



Reuters This is how Brad Pitt wore his skirt on the red carpet of ‘Bullet Train’ in Germany.



When it was time to talk to the press that attended the red carpet of Bullet Trainthe actor of Ad Astra: To the Stars Y Once upon a time… in Hollywood, revealed through an ingenious phrase what motivated him to put aside the traditional pants and make way for a more refreshing garment.

“I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up”

He told Variety. This is not the first time that a male celebrity has posed in a skirt on a red carpet like Alejandro Speitzer or Vin Diesel. The most recent to do so was oscar isaacwhile promoting the first season of Moon Knighta series that expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe and paved the way for Thor: Love and Thunder.

‘Bullet Train’ is already on the billboard in Mexico.



Bullet Train follows Ladybug (Pitt), an assassin who is hired to complete a simple mission: find a briefcase found aboard a bullet train in Tokyo.. However, a group of assassins from different parts of the world are also on this journey, although with different missions, their paths intersect with irreverent action scenes.

Do not forget that this film can already be found in theaters in our country and best of all, Cinépolis has special edition tickets. The productions also have the participation of Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock and Zazie Beetz.