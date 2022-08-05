blender fight Hamilton Beach declares winner

The interest that the consumer puts in the price of products follows a simple logic, due to the obvious situation of inflation that exists in the world, according to PwC.

Consumer habits have changed Survey Monkey explains the main insights after inflation.

The price of a blender and the comparison between Walmart Y amazon is a key exercise in current consumption.

Walmart It was the scene of a couple’s argument. The video not only made the disagreement viral, but also a discount with which it expires in prices at amazon.

The main obstacle for consumers in this inflation is the increase in product prices. A study of PwC informed us that the opinion of the consumer interviewed worldwide confessed in more than 50 percentthat product prices are the main problem in their consumption behavior.

This percentage parameter reveals the role of prices for the consumer and why a viral video goes beyond a simple disagreement, it becomes a case study.

The foregoing has a second basis, based on figures that measure the power of consumer portfolios in the United States, where the presence of inflation is radical. Survey Monkey Explain that a 44 percent of those interviewed reduced the number of times they go out to eat. Other 34 percent he no longer buys clothes like he used to, he 26 percent he stopped eating meat as he traditionally did and the 24 percent reduced their spending on alcohol consumption.

The consumer’s attention is focused on prices, he is predisposed to the fact that the labels on products and services will affect his economy, which is why he already confesses changes in his habits, all the more reason why the price of a blender that contrasts between Walmart Y amazon motivate not only a viral video, but also new consumption habits based on price comparisons.

Countries with a great history in marketing such as Italy, today have measurements like the one he drove idealwhich Internet sites the inhabitants of that country use to compare prices.

The 56 percent resorted to Marketplace; 50 percent went to compare the prices of sites Web Y 46 percent from store to online store, until you find a price that catches your eye.

A viral blender

As the Italians do, according to ideala comparison between amazon Y Walmart shows that the retail founded by Sam Walton beat the price of a blender at amazon.

The story starts from a video that “Lady low prices” published in his account TikTok and as if it were a blockbuster movie franchise, the four videos he posted related to a blender hamilton beach of 799 pesosadd up to about 23 million of reproductions.

It all started with a supposed video that he would record in Walmart, to show a blender of the aforementioned brand, which was at a really low price. When starting to record in the appliance department, the woman hides to document the disagreement between a couple, where she was looking for her husband to buy the product for her, but he refused at that time.

The tension recorded by the woman’s insistence on taking the blender gave rise to the person in charge of the video, to argue that the blender was really at a low price, because on sites like Amazon it is sold at a price of more than two thousand pesos, while in physical stores Walmart a 799 pesos until the August 30, 2022.

The price of the HB blender on Amazon adds up to two thousand 409 pesos at the time of the query that Merca2.0 made to the e-commerce site.

