Billie Eilish drops surprise EP Guitar Songs, featuring two new songs

Billie Eilish surprised her fans on Thursday when she released a two-song EP titled Guitar Songswith the new songs ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’, which are available to stream.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the singer said that ‘The 30th’ was written last December and was the first song she wrote after “Happier Than Ever”.

“That’s why it’s called ‘The 30th’ because something happened on November 30, and it was the most indescribable thing I had to witness and experience. I had been writing down all these thoughts that I had,” Eilish said. “I was with Finneas and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what you were planning to do, but we have to write this song about this right now.'”

While Eilish has performed ‘TV’ live on tour several times, she said in a statement about the song that she still gets “goosebumps” every time she listens to it.

Eilish told Lowe that the television songwriting process took several months, as she and her brother Finneas had little time to make music while on tour. Although they wrote the first verse fairly quickly, they finished the rest of the song months later, following the leak that the Supreme Court had plans to reverse Roe v. Wade, which the song refers to. “The internet has gone crazy watching movie stars on trial/As they overturn Roe v. Wade,” she prophetically sings.

“We wrote that line a few weeks before it was officially cancelled. It was a doom placeholder. I mean, it was Glastonbury day that it happened,” she said. “We were in this house and I was sitting with the dogs on the grass. My mom came out, she stood there and said, ‘They flipped it over.’ We were all like… God, it was like a curtain of doom.”