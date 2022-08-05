Ben Affleck returns to Los Angeles, but JLo travels to Italy

The honeymoon trip Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck I could not have had another destination than Paris, the perfect city for lovers to strengthen their love. The truth is that it has not been an exclusive couple’s journey but a family adventure that has united and strengthened ties between their children, with only one absence: Samuel, the actor’s youngest son. From their first day in the French capital, the Bennifers tasted exquisite delicacies in renowned restaurants and visited emblematic venues dedicated to art, including the Orsay Museum, the Louvre and the Pompidou Center. Not forgetting your boat ride on the Seine River and the romantic celebration at the giraffe on the occasion of JLo’s 53rd birthday, in which Ben could not hold back his tears. But has the idyllic honeymoon come to an end? Everything indicates that yes, since both stars have followed separate paths.

After admiring the works housed in the Louvre Museum during a private visit that lasted about two hours, Ben packed his bags and returned to Los Angeles, California for work. Before returning to work, the actor made a stop at the house of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, to pick up his son Samuel10 years old, whom he had not seen for several days because he was the only one of his children who was not part of his vacation in The city of light.

Days later the actor was captured at the Warner Bros studios, to which he returned to join the recordings of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdominformation confirmed by the protagonist of the film, Jason Momoathrough his Instagram account with a photograph where he appears next to his colleague on the set.

“Bruce and Arthur reunited. I love you and I miss you, Ben”, wrote Momoa, who in recent weeks has been linked to Eiza González – in fact a few days ago they were caught together enjoying a motorcycle ride in Malibu. “The WB studio tours just explored the backlot well, broke all the cool things that are coming in Aquaman 2 on set,” continued the actor, who concluded his message by sending an “aloha” to DC Comics fans.

It is still unknown if Ben will have a brief appearance or a leading role in the sequel to Aquamanbut the news of his return as Batman It was a surprise for most of his followers, since at the beginning of the year it had been revealed that the actor would appear for the last time in the suit of The Batman in Flash, a film headed by Ezra Miller and whose premiere is scheduled for June 2023; however, everything indicates that Ben will wear the mask for one more period.

Why is JLo in Italy?

While Ben has once again embarked on the recording sets, Jennifer he stayed in Europe to join a project for altruistic purposes. the protagonist of Plan B continued his trip in Italy with his twins, Maximilian and Emme. On Thursday she was photographed walking at night through the streets of the paradigmatic Island of Capri wearing a very summery look made up of a pink printed kimono with a ribbon tied at the waist that went with short shorts and gold sandals. The actress was seen with a sweet smile accompanied by Emme and her entourage of assistants and bodyguards.

JLo continued with her busy schedule on Friday. In the morning he was seen having breakfast with his team and, later, he walked the avenues on top of a cart from which he affectionately greeted his admirers. The actress herself wore a flawless white halter neck dress that she paired with comfy beige ballet flats and round gold sunglasses.

The interpreter of on the floor will perform this Saturday at a charity gala in support of the people of Ukraine. The event, organized by UNICEF, will also feature the participation of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Maye Musk -the supermodel mother of the founder of Tesla-, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto and Vanessa Hudgens.

