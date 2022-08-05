“Before it was the other way around”: a former world champion analyzed Checo Pérez’s streak in F1

Within the framework of the Formula 1 summer break, one of the figures mentioned is Czech Perez. The Mexican driver is going through an irregular streak after the Canadian Grand Prix, since then his best result has been a second place at Silverstone. In this context, it is necessary to highlight the opinion of the former world champion, Jacques Villeneuve, who analyzed the present of the Aztec driver.

Czech Perez who is third in the world championship, with five points less than the second place of Charles Leclerc. The Mexican driver is 85 points behind his teammate and world leader, Max Verstappen. In the words of the man from Guadalajara, the development of the RB18 has moved away from his driving style, a factor that has disadvantaged him.

Checo stalks Leclerc with five points less

The same opinion Villeneuve, who recognizes that the development of the vehicle has not favored Czech Perez and that as the grand prizes have passed, he has noticed a deterioration in his performance behind the wheel.

