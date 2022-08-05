“Before it was the other way around”: a former world champion analyzed Checo Pérez’s streak in F1

Within the framework of the Formula 1 summer break, one of the figures mentioned is Czech Perez. The Mexican driver is going through an irregular streak after the Canadian Grand Prix, since then his best result has been a second place at Silverstone. In this context, it is necessary to highlight the opinion of the former world champion, Jacques Villeneuve, who analyzed the present of the Aztec driver.

Czech Perez who is third in the world championship, with five points less than the second place of Charles Leclerc. The Mexican driver is 85 points behind his teammate and world leader, Max Verstappen. In the words of the man from Guadalajara, the development of the RB18 has moved away from his driving style, a factor that has disadvantaged him.

Checo stalks Leclerc with five points less

The same opinion Villeneuve, who recognizes that the development of the vehicle has not favored Czech Perez and that as the grand prizes have passed, he has noticed a deterioration in his performance behind the wheel.

Villeneuve referred to the panorama of Checo

“Since they introduced the updates the car seems to suit Verstappen’s driving style better. Before it was the other way around and it seems a bit strange to me, perhaps because Verstappen is more involved in the process”, began the former champion of the premier category of motorsport.

“It’s not like this happened the team thinks to benefit Verstappen’s driving style and not Pérez’s”, Villeneuve sentenced in dialogue with the press.

Czech finished fifth in Hungary

Pérez and his continuity

On the other hand, the Mexican driver is linked to the Red Bull team until the end of the 2024 season. Similarly, Checo made it clear that he intends to continue in Formula 1 when his relationship with the energy drink team ends, which reaffirmed his partnership with Honda for the future.

There are nine races left to finish the Formula 1 world championship. Max Verstappen leads the world championship after winning seven of the 13 races held so far. Leclerc has won three, Sainz one and Checo the Monaco Grand Prix.