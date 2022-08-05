Bald Positivity, the movement that will change our life

The opinion movement born on the web under the name of body positivity has become an integral part of the contemporary social and cultural debate. To explain what body positivity is we should try to change our observation point towards the other and learn to look at him not as different from us but as a single individual, unique in his particularity. Women were the first to pioneer this claim of equality by proudly celebrating curvy body shapes in response to discrimination and body shaming. Soon the debate moved from the catwalks to everyday life, leading us to consider the concept of beauty with no limits of ethnicity, size, gender or physical ability.

It all started with body positivity

The road to change is still to be written because even among men prejudices are a dominant component in terms of aesthetic canons. The male body is still judged by height, hair and musculature. What makes us male? A full beard? An important tonnage? And if these characteristics fail, what happens? Men – albeit belatedly compared to women – are progressively moving towards new conquests linked to the diversity of sizes and shapes more generally, in response to a precise and toxic idea of ​​masculinity. It all started with the opening of the fashion system to plus-size models, closely followed by social networks on which it is possible to find profiles engaged on this front such as Alessandro Carella’s Men of Weight.

Bald positivity fights the social stigma of baldness

The path of self-acceptance now also passes through a further facet of body positivity which goes by the name of bald positivity, where “bald” in English stands for “bald”. This time the object of the dispute is precisely the loss of hair, to no longer be considered as a reason for suffering but to be accepted with positivity of mind. Baldness, as we know, is a common subject for many, but the emotional response to the process of hair loss in men is not unlike pain and goes through moods characterized by frustration, anxiety, anger, even depression. A stigma in all respects for the male population that has its roots over the centuries. Baldness is also often associated with aging and in a society obsessed with youth, getting old is equivalent to losing ourselves in attractiveness and beauty. It should be noted, however, that baldness is not a disease, but a natural physiological process, caused by a combination of genes and the body’s response to testosterone which, according to studies, affects 58% of men between the ages of 30 and 50 and 63. 2% of men between 21 and 61 years old.

Bald positivity deals with grooming

In recent years, the global grooming market has undergone rapid expansion: men spend more money and time taking care of their beards and hair. Similarly, those affected by baldness have gained the knowledge that they can play with beards and mustaches to please themselves more, instead of clinging to the idea that hair will eventually grow back or spending money on miraculous superficial beauty treatments. . A man’s strength is not to be found in thick hair like Samson, but rather in “shaving off” his insecurities, which is equivalent to gaining mental health. Message that many well-known faces have unwittingly carried forward before the time was ripe to talk about bald positivity, and I refer to Vin Diesel, Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Stanley Tucci. But be careful: the message of acceptance advocated by bald positivity must not become a new standard, but rather an invitation to live life with more freedom, less prejudice and pressure. Regardless of your “bald”.

