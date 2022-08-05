“Bakugan” arrives in the metaverse as a Roblox stream

The M etverse It is considered by many to be a fertile area of ​​exploration that can take consolidated businesses and companies to new horizons, and some Mexican entrepreneurs have already started.

During 2021, the value of the metaverse as a whole amounted to approximately the 500 million US dollars; however, its value is expected to increase fivefold by 2030.

Roblox is reinventing the way people come together to connect, create and express themselves through interactive and immersive experiences and this time “Bakugan” arrives with its original anime series.

The metaverse continues to be one of the most innovative new technologies requested by many people around the world today, which is why large companies continue to dabble in the platform. Such is the case of Spin Master Corporationa leading global entertainment company, has announced that its franchise “Bakugan” will present more unique experiences in Robloxthe global online platform that brings millions of people together through shared experiences.

Starting August 5 at 12:00 pm PST and 3:00 pm EST, Bakugan Battle Planetthe original anime adventure series that captured children’s imaginations, will be available for fans to watch on demand at Roblox.

The success of the metaverse

As many expect, the metaverse is destined to become one of the most profitable experiences in the world, exploiting by 2030 a value five times greater than it represents now in 2022. Given that, experts from Bloomberg Intelligence and El Confidencial point out that the big technology companies who have begun to venture into the different metaverses will manage to boost the industry to unimaginable levels.

For its part, the same report Bloomberg Intelligence noted that, during 2021 the value of the metaverse as a whole amounted to approximately US$500 million, yet its value is expected to increase fivefold by 2030.

Another study by BCG and Mordor Intelligence estimates the global size of the metaverse market to be around to 59 billion US dollars in 2021 and continue to grow until it touches the threshold of 300 billion in 2024.

In fact, companies like Playboy are already dabbling in the metaverse space, in this case the bunny brand has teamed up with the metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox to create a virtual version of the mansion Playboy called MetaMansion.



In this new virtual space, mini-games will be held, as well as meetings and exclusive social events, building on previous attempts to Playboy to settle in space Web3. In addition, the bunny company also announced that it will soon launch a series of NFT memorizing your story.

When will the metaverse explode in Mexico?

The metaverse It is considered by many to be a fertile area of ​​exploration that can take consolidated businesses and companies to new horizons, and some Mexican entrepreneurs have already taken an interest in it.

Despite this fact, it is known that only 13 percent of Mexican entrepreneurs have knowledge about the metaverse, about the different ecosystems and how to take advantage of their momentum for their own businesses.

In this context it is “Bakugan Battle League on Roblox”will revive your series.

With over 100 anime episodes to relive, legacy fans can embrace the nostalgia, while next-gen fans can watch the original first season and follow the franchises backstory as it unfolds over the course of the series. five months.

Housed within the experience, “Bakugan Battle League on Roblox”, four to six episodes will be released each week, with streaming features. Fans will be able to seamlessly switch between gaming and streaming content within the experience.

“Last year we introduced another dimension of Bakugan storytelling, bringing together millions of fans with the first full-episode premiere on Roblox,” he said. Laura Henderson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Spin Master . “Today, we’re doubling down on the metaverse, delivering Bakugan to its global fanbase and Roblox’s massive audience in another first-of-its-kind, authentic immersive experience.”

Roblox is undoubtedly reinventing the way people come together to connect, create and express themselves through shared interactive and immersive experiences. Every day, millions of people around the world play, learn, communicate and expand their friendships while exploring millions of user-generated digital experiences, all created by creators on the platform.

Now read:

This is the first research center of the metaverse

Playboy debuts in the metaverse with its “MetaMansion” and this is what it looks like

The first Mexican blue agave field arrives in the metaverse