“Bad mother”: Kylie Jenner was attacked for dressing her daughter as an adult

Internet users cross out Kylie Jenner as a bad mother and attacked for dressing her four-year-old daughter as an adult. The businesswoman was seen on her way to one of the most famous restaurants in London with Travis Scott and Stormy.

Since Kylie Jenner and the rapper welcomed their second baby, whom they initially named Wolf, they have been closer than ever. After the businesswoman recovered from her pregnancy, they have been seen more often at events and family dates.

Kylie Jenner was branded a bad mother for not dressing her daughter according to her age

Through her different social networks, Kylie Jenner shared on August 4 the process she takes to look fabulous. She moments later posted a series of photos in which she announced that she had a date with Travis Scott and Stormy.

In addition, the Hulu star along with her family was seen arriving at the famous Nobu restaurant in a tight black dress with a sweetheart neckline. Secondly, Stormi wore a black jumpsuit accompanied by high boots of the same color.

The followers of Kylie Jenner did not think it was a good choice of outfit to dress Stormi, so they left comments disapproving of the businesswoman’s choice. “looks very uncomfortable. What boy or girl would agree wearing those clothes? ”,“ It shows how bad a mother she is. Anyone knows that a child hates wearing uncomfortable clothes.” and “Poor Stormi wearing those clothes.”

