at 9 she is a fashion icon

North West is following in the footsteps of parents in the fashion world. Her looks are already being discussed and are becoming more and more similar to Kim Kardashian’s. In addition, on her horizon there may already be a prominent role for her in Kanye West’s fashion line.

North West seems to be following in his mother’s footsteps Kim Kardashian in the world of fashion. Although she is only a child, she has already been a guest of important social events in the sector, she has walked the catwalk and more and more often her looks are the very designer ones worthy of a true influencer. The two just last month went to Paris together for the Balenciaga fashion show, the highly anticipated event of the third day of Parisian fashion shows. Kim Kardashian on that occasion also walked the runway for the designer Demna Gvasalia, who lately has signed all of her original looks. Some have become particularly iconic: the wedding dress for the fake wedding with Kanye West at the promotion event for the rapper’s new album, the total black outfit with fully covered face and body with which he attracted attention at the Met Gala 2021, the sparkling silver maxi fur of the first photo of the couple with the new partner Pete Davidson. His daughter North is no less in terms of style.

North West, a true baby influencer

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, she is 9 years old and has been used to having her eyes on her since she was a child. With two parents like them, two true icons, she couldn’t be otherwise. The little girl was introduced very early in the world of entertainment and fashion and recently it is particularly evident how much her style is aligning with that of the entrepreneur. During the Paris fashion week she attracted attention with a pair of heavy and showy black rubber boots, belonging to the line born from the collaboration between Balenciaga and Crocs (the Balenciaga Hard Croc). In the new mother-daughter photos, the two sport a coordinated total black look.

Kim Kardashian, with long blonde hair, wears a black leather jumpsuit with gloves and her daughter a black leather tank top. They have both on their faces sunglasses oversized metallic. This is the YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ model, therefore they are part of the Kanye West collection. The official profile of the brand, in fact, has also shared the photo again. I’m mirrored mask sunglasses that adhere to the face and envelop it. They have a slightly “alien” futuristic style and not surprisingly, Kim Kardashian showed some sketches made by North (who also delights as an artist).

North West, 7 years of the small trendy icon: for mom Kim Kardashian is “stylish and creative”

He drew alien heads with those same eye masks. Impossible not to notice the three-dimensional hair on the sketches (3D like the very long tongues that come out of the mouths). She who knows what’s cooking: on the horizon there could be a collection signed by North (perhaps a capsule collection) or her more active role in her father’s brand as a designer or model. Good blood does not lie.