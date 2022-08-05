Angelina Jolie wins a legal battle against Brad Pitt in court for the vineyard where they were married

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who were one of the most notorious couples in Hollywood, star in a showy trial after their divorce over the property of the Chateau Miraval vineyard, where they got married in 2014; in recent days the actress of maleficent managed to win a legal battle against her ex-husband, who must now hand over documents to which he had refused.

Chateau Miraval, in the old town of Correns in the southeast of France, is a place where they lived several important moments of their relationship, they spent family vacations there and after their divorce this place famous for producing pink champagne is also the reason for this new demand.

Before getting married in 2008, the couple bought the vineyard for $60 million through a partnership with the Perrin family. Initially Jolie had 40 percent of the shares, while pitt he was 60; a year before their marriage he transferred 10 percent to her through a symbolic amount of one euro so that both would have equal shares.

Among their agreements was that neither could sell their part without the consent of the other, however, the actress sold to tenute of the worlda subsidiary company of Stoli Groupownership and indirect control of yuri sheflera Russian billionaire who is “bent on taking control of Miraval,” according to Pitt’s legal team.

One of the strengths of Brad Pitt’s vineyard is rose wine and champagne. (Photo: Instagram / @miraval)

What did Angelina Jolie win at trial?

After Jolie sold her stake to spirits giant Stoli, their respective businesses and various business partners are involved in the legal war and she had been applying ever since. pitt papershis business manager and his company Mondo Bongo, but the actor has fought for a court to deny the request.

However, on July 22, a Los Angeles judge gave the reason to the Jolie team Y ordered that Pitt yield the required documents no possibility of waiting for an appeal.

Brad Pitt is ‘letting go of his anger’

Sources close to the commercial operation of the star of maleficent they told Page Six that Pitt is letting his anger at the separation interfere with the common business sense.

“Any rational human being would be happy that Stoli is a partner in your business. They have top-notch marketing and distribution,” they said, “Just he can’t see past his hatred of jolie”, from whom he separated in 2016.

The same medium also had the opportunity to speak with sources close to the protagonist of Fight Club (1999), who commented that Pitt refused to sell to the Stoli liquor company when they were married to secure a stronger estate for their children: “The best way to preserve value for their children is for parents to maintain full ownership of this expanding and increasingly valuable asset.”