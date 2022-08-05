Amber Heard: bankrupt after the trial against Johnny Depp? – People – Culture

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard starred in one of the most media trials of recent years. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor sued his ex-wife for defamation.

In the weeks that the process lasted, social networks were filled with videos, comments and even live broadcasts of the testimonies that both actors gave.

(Keep reading: Brad Pitt wears a skirt to the premiere of ‘Bullet train’ with Bad Bunny).

After the trial ended, the jury ruled that Heard should pay Johnny Depp ten million dollars in compensation.. For his part, the actor would have to deliver two million as compensation.

As soon as the verdict was handed down, the ‘Aquaman’ actress’s legal team explained to the judge that the woman would not have enough money to pay off the debt.



Since then, Heard has been in a legal process to find options other than paying the ten million. Now it is known that she appealed the jury’s decision so that the fine is less.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” a spokesperson for the artist said in a statement.

Amber Heard filed for bankruptcy and filed an appeal with the state of Virginia on July 21. The 35-year-old woman would be seeking an annulment of the trial.

(We recommend: Young ‘tikoker’ confesses that he bathes every 10 days to take care of the environment).

Johnny Depp’s response

Hours after the actress’s decision was known, the actor’s lawyers also filed an appeal. In the Court of Virginia they requested that the original verdict of the jury be taken into account.

“The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr Depp believes this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and get back on their feet. But if Mrs Heard is determined to continue litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr Depp will file a concurrent appeal to ensure that the Court of Appeal considers the full record and all relevant legal issues,” a source close to Johnny Depp explained. ‘CNN’.

Although the trial is over, everything seems to indicate that the couple of ex-husbands will continue in a legal battle for the jury’s decision.

More news

Luisa Fernanda W does not clean at home? Followers criticized her

Man pretended to be Jesus Christ and scammed a woman

Woman rented her womb and before giving birth the parents repented

OnlyFans model denounced that she was expelled from a Miami supermarket

Bad Bunny and Rosalia on the playlist of Barack Obama’s favorite songs

Trends WEATHER