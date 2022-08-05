Amanda Seyfried turned down a major lead in Marvel because of Jennifer Lawrence

Almost everyone knows her for being the protagonist of the movies of Mama Mia! where he fell in love with everyone with his voice. She has also participated in other very popular movies among fans such as Mean Girls, Dear John, Letters to Juliet, Mankamong other.

Her versatility as an actress has led many to wonder why she has not yet participated in a Marvel. And the truth is that the actress was very close to doing it. Back in 2013, amanda seyfried was very close to being part of Guardians of the Galaxy in the role of Gamora. Nevertheless, decided to turn down the role and focus on other jobs.

Gamora, the main protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Later, the actress revealed the reasons What led her to make this decision? Jennifer Lawrence had something to do with it. In an interview, Seyfried revealed that he had heard horrible things about working on superhero movies. “I think about it a lot,” she revealed. “I don’t usually watch movies. Marvel, which is why I think I thought ‘Ugh, I don’t want to be green. It is a lot of work’. I remember that Jennifer Lawrence once he recounted how long it took him to turn blue and I thought ‘That sounds like hell on Earth’.

It should be remembered that Jennifer Lawrence she put herself in the shoes of Mystique in all four films of X Men (first-class, Days of Future Past, apocalypse Y dark phoenix) so it’s no surprise that the actress from Mama Mia! based on your experience to make a decision. And the fact of spending so many hours in the makeup chair was reason enough for the actress to decide to pass up the opportunity. “You get on set and you’re there for a bunch of hours and then you have to get it all out. That was literally the reason why I decided not to do it ”she confessed.

Finally, the role ended up falling into the hands of Zoe Saldana, who underwent three intense hours of makeup to put herself in Gamora’s skin. And so it remained for months of filming and a total of five films: the Guardians Of The Galaxy Trilogy, Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame.

And just like amanda seyfried refused to be part of Guardians of the Galaxyis not the only one who chose not to be part of Marvel. For example, Jason Momoabest known for playing Aquaman in the world DCturned down the role of Drax, another Guardian of the Galaxy (eventually played by dave baptist). The reason? He didn’t want to spend so much time in makeup and shirtless, something he ended up doing in the sea hero movies.

But the truth is that Marvel’s doors might not be quite closed for the interpreter. As has happened on several occasions, the studio has insisted that some actors join the franchise. Such is the case of Jessica Chastain either Rachel McAdams. the same John Krasinskiwho came close to playing Captain America, ended up getting his chance to play Reed Richards in the latest installment of Doc Strange.

The 32-year-old actress refused to be a superhero.

At the moment there is no news of amanda seyfried joining the MCU, because the actress’s schedule is quite tight. She is currently in the middle of shooting The Crowded Roomthe new series of AppleTV+ where he shares a cast with stars like Tom Holland Y Emmy Rossum.

