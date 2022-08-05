All the houses of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and her husband, singer Keith Urban share international fame. Both are revered in their respective industries and frequently travel the world, either for her to shoot Nine Perfect Strangers in his native Australia or for him to perform at the Country Music Television Awards in Nashville. It makes sense, then, that they cover properties in New York, Beverly Hills, Nashville and various cities in Australia. That’s why they are stars in their thing.

Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman at the 2013 Cannes film festival, for which she was a member of the jury.Photo: Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The couple married in 2006 in Australia and began his real estate adventure soon after. It is known to all that they prefer their home life to be comfortable and private, which has probably influenced your real estate decisions. “Obviously I work a lot, but when I’m off set, I’m really off,” Kidman said in 2018. “Keith and I are really good at clicking and unplugging, because we have a really easy and quiet life in Nashville“.

Nashville

franklin

Just a year after getting married, Kidman and Urban shelled out about 2.3 million euros for their first house together, a 35-acre estate in Franklin, Tennessee, about 25 miles south of downtown Nashville. With a long driveway through wooded grounds leading to the red brick main house and guest house, the property has all the privacy they need. The main house is 472 square meters and has four bedrooms and four full bathrooms and two bathrooms, with huge windows and skylights throughout the house. Highlights the suite room of the master bedroom with its own sitting area, a stone tile bathroom with a tub, and a huge walk-in closet. They put the house up for sale in 2016 and finally found a buyer two years later, for €2.5 million.

Northumberland

The couple’s second property in Nashville was a business of greater importance, both economically and personally: a mansion of 3.2 million euros located in a luxurious Northumberland estate. The 8,000 square meter mansion, known as the Queen of Northumberland, has a 1,000-square-foot main house with seven bedrooms and eight full baths. The house has a cinema, a 9 meter long entertainment room and huge common areas ideal for hosting guests. The landscaped grounds also boast a large swimming pool and tennis courts. For the couple, this is their main home and they still own it.

The Angels

The couple also bought a contemporary house for 4.5 million euros in the coveted Post Office neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Five bedrooms, four full baths… You know, the usual. Images of the 4,000-square-foot home reveal a stone and concrete structure with a flat roof, a second-story wraparound deck, and a shaded patio for enjoying the warm outdoors. It seems that out of all the houses of Nicole Kidman and Keith, this is one of those that have not been detached.