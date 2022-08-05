After Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner also visited Art Cosmetics

If the emotion had been great a month ago, now the blow to the heart has become double for the staff of the cosmetics company Art Cosmetics by Fornovo San Giovanni. After the visit in mid-July of Selena Gomezowner of the Rare Beauty brand, in these days to enter the laboratories of the Bergamo-based company with six hundred employees and an internationally renowned name was Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner is also visiting Art Cosmetics

Protagonist together with the sisters Khloé, Kourtney And Kim Kardashian standard as The Kardashian sisters in Miami, The Kardashian sisters in New York and the very famous Keeping up with the Kardashians, a reality show that documents the life of the family, Kylie Jenner, 25, is the managing director of Kylie Cosmetics. Magazine Forbesin 2019, it gave a value of approximately $ 900 million to the California-based company.

Videos on Tik Tok

If Gomez had posted her visit to the Bergamo-based company on Tik Tok, Kylie Jenner, in addition to a video always on the youngest of the social networks, documented her visit with numerous photos then posted on her Instagram profile with 363 million followers . In both contents, the entrepreneur has shown herself intent on creating the basis for new future products. However, no one was able to take a selfie home with her, since inside Art Cosmetics it was not possible to take any kind of photos or videos, complete with formal commitments specially signed.

No one from the company was able to provide (at the expense of very high penalties) details on the reason for Kylie Jenner’s presence in Fornovo. The only detail that transpires from the visit, which lasted about an hour and a half, is the professionalism of the administrator, who asked numerous questions to the staff present on various types of products and production models. Alongside the cosmetic line, which she sees in lipsticks with precious colors and textures, Kylie’s brand also signs products for the skin (Kylie Skin), as well as products designed for the skins of boys and girls with Kylie Baby.