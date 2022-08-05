Adele took out a mortgage to pay for Sylvester Stallone’s mansion she bought this year

Adele already lives in this property with her new partner.

Adele kicked off 2022 with the purchase of an impressive mansion in Beverly HillsCalifornia, which belonged to actor Sylvester Stallone.

Singer paid for the property only $58 million dollarsalthough the actor put it up for sale for more than $100 million.

Now it has been revealed that Adele asked for a mortgage of almost $38 million dollars, which she will be able to pay for $247,000 dollars a month. The truth is that this figure is minimal for her, because at his upcoming three-month residency in Las VegasNevada, will earn $1 million per night for 48 nights.

This impressive and millionaire mansion is built on a 3.5 acre lot. The main house has two floors which includes all the basics plus amenities such as a professional theater, gym, cigar room with an air filtration system and a bar with floor to ceiling steel framed French doors.

Additional to the main house there is a guest house that also has two floors with two bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen. There is also an eight car garage and an art studio.

Outside there are extensive green areas with a swimming pool, a sculpture of Stallone, a terrace and other ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors.

According to photos shared by the British singer on Instagram, she is living in this house with her new partner although she was warned that the place was at risk.

