Adam Sandler mourning the death of a member of his family

The American actor went to social networks to share with his thousands of followers the sad news that has overwhelmed his heart with sadness, since the family loss is one of the most important women in his life, his wife’s grandmother, Jackie Sandler.

Adam Sandler, who returned to the restaurant where a waitress kicked him out by mistake, said he had become extremely attached to monicaname of the woman who lost her life this week, because she also called her “Grandma GG”.

In the same message, the Hollywood star commented on the Instagram post that her relative had died at the age of 106, in addition to praising her beautiful personality and the work she did throughout her life. .

“My wife’s grandmother passed away this week at the age of 106. She was a great lady. A devoted wife. A wonderful mother. A grandmother who made her grandchildren feel inconceivable love ”, began the message of the emblematic actor.

“He was always in a good mood. Always smiling. Always giving. Always ready to have a good time, ”continued the actor, who also assured that his relative was part of the UN to represent American women.

Adam Sandler’s family. @adamsandler / Instagram

However, it was not the only thing, as Adam Sandler shared everything that his wife’s grandmother had achieved throughout her life, “An artist (she had a work in the Parish art museum in Southampton). A writer. A school teacher. A golfer. A New Yorker. A great master of life in bridge. One Love”.

The famous said that he always spent great moments next to the woman he considered his grandmother, so he would miss her. “We have had great times with Grandma Monica since I met her 24 years ago and we will all miss her very much. Especially my mother in law Lila. Her closeness was unique. I love you grandma gg and thanks for everything, “he concluded.

Adam Sandler began to receive messages from his fans, who lamented the family loss and sent their condolences, as well as hugs and expressions of affection.

Adam Sandler with his family at a wedding. @adamsandler / Instagram

