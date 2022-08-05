Actresses who were uncomfortable with superhero costumes: Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen and more | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Elizabeth Olsen- Scarlet Witch

But he has also said that the outfit he wore when becoming the Scarlet Witch made him uncomfortable. This was mainly because he was very low cut. This is how the actress asked that it be less revealing and Marvel listened to her request.

Scarlett Johansson- Black Widow

There is no doubt that Scarlett Johansson always looked impeccably attractive when she wore her Black Widow costume. However, in an interview with Jay Leno on August 2, 2012, she confessed that she was practically like putting on “sweaty pajamas”.

The actress was also annoyed with the superheroine costume because on several occasions she was questioned whether or not she wore underwear while wearing it, a fact that should not stand out above her interpretation.

Margot Robbie-Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn was one of the highlights of the criticized movie ‘Suicide Squad’, but the reality is that the actress was not very happy with the costumes that her character wore.

In an interview with The New York Times on April 27, 2016, Margot Robbie confessed that the tight and provocative garments that made up her antihero outfit were very uncomfortable for her:

“As Margot, I don’t like to wear those kinds of clothes. It’s like, I’m having a hamburger for lunch and now I have to shoot a scene where my shirt is soaked and it’s totally stuck to my body. And while you’re doing it, you’re aware “.

In ‘Watchmen: the vigilantes’ Malin Akerman played Silk Specter, a superhero without a mask and with a yellow costume. However, the actress revealed in an interview with Build Series on February 16, 2017 that the outfit she was supposed to wear was excessively uncomfortable.

“It was like putting a condom on your whole body. It was tight, they put a corset on me, they wanted to make my waist three inches smaller than it really is so my shoulders would look wider. There was a day when I really couldn’t fold it. When I folded my arms, I got these little blood-sucking things because they squeezed my arms and behind my knees.”

That is, not only was her superhero costume uncomfortable, but it also caused her physical injuries. The actress decided not to keep it, not even as a souvenir of her participation in the film:

“People asked me if I kept the costume. They couldn’t pay me enough money to keep that costume, you can see it in the movies.”

To play a superhero or superheroine, various actors and actresses have had to change their routines and lifestyles, as these characters require maintaining certain physical characteristics.

This is what happened to Anne Hathaway when she played Catwoman in the Batman movie ‘The Dark Knight Rises. The actress revealed to Allure on June 18, 2012 that this character was “a psychological terrorist” for her. This because she had to change the relationship she had with her body:

“The suit, the thoughts about my suit, changing my life so I could put on that suit… It dominated my year. I didn’t understand how you could be skinny and strong. I went to the gym for ten months and didn’t come out.”

The Mystique suit that Jennifer Lawrence wore for the ‘X-Men’ movies was a real torture for the actress, especially since it prevented her from going to the bathroom.

This is what he confessed in an interview on The Graham Norton Show on May 13, 2016, in which he revealed that his blue wardrobe was not a product of CGI, but was a suit that covered the entire body and prevented him from urinating:

“I couldn’t do the bathroom in any way. It was as if the guy who did it said ‘she’s a woman, she won’t go to the bathroom’. So she urinated standing up out of a funnel”