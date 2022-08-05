Actress who played Stifler’s mom in ‘American Pie’ says she had sex with 200 people as a result of her role

The iconic ‘Milf’ from the movie saga’american pie‘ became a trend in recent days due to his latest statements. Jennifer Coolidge, the actress who plays Jeanine Stifler, Stifler’s mother, told Variety magazine that she got “a lot of sexual action in the wake of ‘American Pie.'”

At 60 years of age, Coolidge assured that “There were so many benefits to making that movie.” “I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.” In the first film, which dates back to 1999, Coolidge’s character has an affair with his son’s friend named Paul Finch, played by Eddie Kaye Thomas. Hence, what would follow was related to being the wet dream of many people.

Coolidge has played the spontaneous character in up to four installments of the saga: ‘American Pie’ (1999), ‘American Pie 2’ (2001), ‘American Pie: What a wedding!’ (2003) and ‘American Pie: The Reunion’ (2012).

In the same interview, Coolidge added, “Maybe I got special attention because people saw Stifler’s mom as a very legal blonde.” Without revealing more details, the next part of the conversation talked about the new project, the series The White Lotuswhere she plays Tanya McQuoid, and which airs on HBO.

Aside from Coolidge, the comedy-drama also stars Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch). Stifler’s mom commented that she almost turned down that role because she thought she wasn’t in good shape.

“I wanted to look a certain way when you’re in a movie… I wasn’t ready for this cool opportunity. It’s shown that you should always be in top shape because you just don’t know it,” she said, adding that a friend convinced her to take the role for her. “It is a miracle what happened. What a coincidence, you know?” she said. “I just can’t believe it,” she concluded.

With information from | CNN/BBC World