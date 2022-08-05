a disease very similar to herpes- Uno TV

The academic indicated that monkeypox and herpes because they are exanthematic diseases. | Photo: Getty Images.

Given the increase in cases of monkeypox around the world, Rocío Tirado Mendoza, an academic from the Department of Microbiology and Parasitology at UNAM, pointed out that this disease is very similar to herpes because Both conditions present visible lesions on the skin.

“Monkey pox is an exanthematic or eruptive disease, very similar to herpes. The lesions usually appear more on the face, hands and feet, evolve into scabs and fall off”, Tirado Mendoza said.

And it is that, one of the characteristic symptoms of monkeypox is the appearance of skin rashesJust like herpes.

Monkeypox, all that is known

What is it and how is it spread?

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus.that spread from one person to another by close contact with body fluidssuch as: saliva, blood, sweat, tears, urine, semen and vaginal secretions.

As well as by lesions in the form of vesicles and fomites, that is, inert objects contaminated with viral particles from infected people, such as sheets, clothing, doorknobs and non-porous surfaces.

disease type

And like COVID-19 and other emerging diseases, Tirado Mendoza assured that “Monkey pox is a zoonosis., which means that it passed from animals to humans.” In the case of monkeypox, this happened around 1970 in Africa, specifically in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Mutation

However, unlike the SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19which is an RNA (ribonucleic acid) virus, with a high mutation rate, that of monkeypox is a DNA virus (deoxyribonucleic acid), with a much lower mutation rate.

Who can suffer from it?

According to the expert, although it is true that “there has been a higher number of cases of monkeypox among the homosexual and bisexual population, we are all susceptible to getting sick: children, youth, adults, elderly. Even pregnant women can become infected and transmit the virus to their child.

Symptoms

Symptoms of monkeypox are:

Fever

severe headache

low back pain

Muscle pains

Rashes

Swelling of the lymph nodes,

The incubation period, that is, the interval between infection and the onset of symptoms, monkey pox it is two to four days in most cases, and the illness can last two to four weeks.

Lethality

The lethality of this disease is low, however, the academic from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) maintained that immunosuppressed patients (for example, with the human immunodeficiency virus or HIV) and children (particularly those who are malnourished) are at greater risk of suffering from complications and presenting a serious clinical picture.

Vaccination

The United States has authorized two vaccines against monkeypox: one of attenuated simian virus (only tested in animals) and another of Vaccinia virus, of the same family of the smallpox virus (tested in both animals and humans), as both produce an efficient immune response. Vaccination has not been considered in Mexico.