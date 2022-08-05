10 Selena Gomez phrases that encourage you to accept yourself

Selena Gomez She is one of the most important singers of our time, with a long and successful career. Although not everything has been easy for her, let’s remember that in 2015 she was diagnosed with lupus, causing constant weight loss and gain. That is why she has become famous for her famous phrases to love ourselves.

The singer debuted on television as a child and has been exposed to endless criticism about her physique, her talent in acting and music, as well as her private life. That is why over time, she has decided to face all these bad comments.

Selena He has gone through several health procedures due to the disease he has, since he is autoimmune and must constantly be in treatment and in consultations to keep a good control. This has not stopped her and has pushed her to move forward in everything she wants to do.

The importance of mental health in phrases of Selena Gómez

'I became insecure. I have lupus so my weight fluctuates a lot, I had to learn very early to be thick skinned when it comes to these things and understand that it doesn't matter at all. It's just hateful 'she assured on occasion.

Even so, he has shown that he is stronger than he seems, and he has left us a series of phrases to inspire you in case you need it one day. In addition to suffering from bipolar disorder, Selena Gomez He fought against depression and the anxiety that social networks generated on many occasions.

Selena he helped himself with sport to be able to free himself from all these difficulties

“I hate training, I don’t think it’s fun, but I’ve been doing boxing lately and I’ve realized that, in addition to being a little frustrating, it allows me to get the energy out and makes me feel good.”

The best inspirational phrases of Selena Gomez

“If you’re able to look at yourself in the mirror every day, with the decisions you make, that’s where the power begins.”

“People are in your life for seasons, for different reasons and to teach you lessons.”

“I promise you that each of you are made to be who you are and that is what makes you so attractive and beautiful. Don’t forget that, even when it’s hard to do so.”

“I don’t want to become a smaller person, or a hurt person, or a victim. I want to be strong for the girls… I just want them to know that there is always an option to fight back.”

“I try to make my home everywhere I go as much as I can.”

“I love being able to work with other artists that I admire, but I have a lot to do on my own before I’m willing to go out of my way to embrace other people.”

“I think it’s healthy to have a perspective of who you are deep down, to question yourself and challenge yourself; it is important to do that.”

“The older I have gotten, the more I have learned that I must open myself to all opportunities. I may get burned out and not meet the right people, but I won’t know until I do.”

“My happiness is not dictated by this business. Once I realized that, everything changed.”

“It would be very nice to sit down with all the people who have hurt me and tell them the reasons why they have affected me.”

Without a doubt, the singer is a great inspiration for thousands of people for all her altruistic and artistic work that she has done.