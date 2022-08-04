Zendaya wore a mini dress with stockings and platform boots from Valentino

Zendaya complement wearing his natural Chinesehairlined in the middle and highlighting her lips with lipstick naked with matte finish.

Where have we seen the trend of platform boots with mini dresses?

The monochrome looks in fuchsia have not been the only ones concerned by the trend of wearing short dresses with high boots The catwalks replicate this silhouette in different shades. Black, green and white are the colors of some of the sets that declare this first.

Alexander McQueen, Spring-Summer 2022. Alexander McQueen/Gorunway. Elie Saab, Fall-Winter 2022. Elie Saab/Gorunway. Ports 1961, Fall-Winter 2022. Ports 1961/Gorunway.

Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Givenchy and Ermanno Scervino opted for mini dresses with boots of platform in Spring-Summer 2022; while Anna Kiki, Elie Saab, Fashion East, Marco Rambaldi and Ports 1961 pushed their validity until Fall-Winter 2022. Wear tights for transitional seasons, they will keep you warm and can be used to give a unique finish to the outfit.