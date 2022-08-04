You mistakenly spend 600 USD in a bakery; exposes digital banking risks

It is estimated that within the national territory there are just over 9.9 million people with a credit card issued by a bank.

There are currently just over 51 mobile banking tools developed by at least 32 banks.

BBVA dominates the market for digital tools, over banks such as Santander Mexico, Banorte, Banca Afirme

Within the new normality, increasingly digital, it has become common for people to carry out transactions with virtual and plastic payment systems, which has caused the use of cash to be less and less frequent and some Internet users to be constant victims of “mistakes” by paying more or even less, either due to carelessness or server failures. This is the viral case of a network user who He mistakenly spent more than $600 (about 12,205 Mexican pesos) at a bakery and, in trying to deal with the situation, exposed some risks of digital banking.

According to what is indicated by the National Survey of Financial Inclusion (ENIF) 2021, it is estimated that in Mexico, just over 18 million adults have a credit product issued by a department store, figure that rivals the little more than 9.9 million who have a credit card issued by a bank; however, that number could increase with the foundation of non-traditional benches and fintech businesses that offer digital payments, such as Rappi Card or Payment Market.

In the last few months alone, there have been just over 51 mobile banking tools developed by at least 32 banks, BBVA Mexico being the one that has developed the most tools, followed by Santander Mexico, Banorte, Banca Afirme and Banco MULTIVA, which They have three each.

Mistake $600 in Bakery Exposes Digital Banking Risks

In everyday life it is common for various involuntary errors to occur when paying something; This is usually for amounts that do not usually affect the family economy, contrary to what happened to the network user @fionarobinsonn, who has gone viral for buying some pieces of bread and transferring more than 12 thousand pesos.

“Storytime of how my friend who lives in the United States spent 600 dollars on bread” is the title that accompanies the viral video, where the “never seen before: the most expensive bread of your life” is comically added.

The young woman, who points out that she went to pay for bread around 7:30 p.m., where she asked for two flutes, for a price of 26.07 Mexican pesos. However, the comical and problematic moment occurred when, when making the payment, three extra zeros are added.

“I think that the point is the comma and in Mercado Pago I put 170,000 pesos”, ensuring that the application authorized the payment without problems since it was configured in Argentine pesos and not in dollars.

However, moments later the woman’s concern was made known, when she was questioned by her mother about what such a large amount of money had been spent on. At first she, the young woman, thought that she had been the victim of a scam because she had not made such an expense, so when checking the time of the transaction, realized that the charge was in the bakery

“How do I explain to my mom what the bread was!”He commented on the short video.

Shortly after the comical moment arose, the young woman went to the bakery first thing in the morning to solve what had happened, so when explaining the situation the manager entered into a kind of bewilderment and alteration; nevertheless, the conflict was clarified and the woman was able to receive the money through a Mercado Pago transfera situation that exposes one of the possible risks to which users are exposed, since fraud attempts have recently increased, through Spam messages, as indicated by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Service Users Financiers (CONDUSEF), who warn about this phenomenon in digital banking during 2021, when 52 percent more complaints of bank fraud were registered, mainly via phone calls, messages and emails.

For users, knowing stories that expose the risks to which they are susceptible within the new digital normality is a way to warn the use of technology and prevent falling into similar situations; therefore, social networks play an increasingly growing informative role.

