Xbox debuts a themed basketball court in collaboration with Roblox and the WNBA

For a few years now, the NBA 2K saga has been counting on the WNBA women’s basketball in their games for those who want to enjoy the competition. This has gained prominence even in NBA 2K23, which has yet to be released, but it is not the only relationship it has with video games.

The modified track has been that of the Barclays CenterAs you can see in the images that we leave you in this news, Microsoft has carried out a collaboration with the WNBA so that the Barclays Center in New York has a special parquet during the game that the NY Liberty played last morning against the Los Angeles Sparks.

In addition to the green and black logos and color scheme, the track where the Brooklyn Nets play has been filled with all sorts of Xbox branding details, including a reference to the Xbox Series X grilles in the area. However, the agreement is not only with Microsoft, but also includes the Roblox gaming platform, with an integration with the metaverse.

This is because the Infinite Canvas Dunking Simulator game is available on the platform, which allows platform users to show off their best dunks. For it, the same track has been recreated within Roblox in digital version.

Beyond this initiative, the most important thing is that Microsoft has assured that they will donate up to $50,000 to different women’s foundations for each shipment made on its Power Her Dreams website in its goal of attracting more attention to women’s sports and gaming.

