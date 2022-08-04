WWE: More details on the return of Dakota Kai

According to a report from PW Insider, dakota kai the brand new return to WWE happened at the last minute, since he flew to Nashville the night before summer slam 2022 and was hidden from everyone inside a bus.

How could you already see this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam, Bayley, Io Shirai (under the name Iyo Sky) and Dakota Kai returned to the company’s programming to deal with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair after his fight for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Dakota Kai’s return was more than surprising, since she had been released from her contract in april this yearbut kept in touch with Triple H since then to negotiate a future return. Although it could have happened before, and with the same group of three females, Vince McMahon had discarded the idea.

PW Insider also assured that this return of Kai, along with the formation of the group, It was one of Triple H’s demands by assuming as WWE Chief Creative Officer on July 25.

