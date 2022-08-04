Will we see Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen in the Marvel multiverse?

Now what ‘Spider-Man: No way home’ has been released, we know that various versions of Spider-Man coexist throughout the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. And it doesn’t seem like the versions of Andrew, Toby Y Holland are going to be the only ones we see in the future, Electro himself has already given Miles Morales a little wink when he tells Garfield’s Spider-Man that he thought he was black.

Either way, the resounding success of the film (No way home has already exceeded one billion at the box office) makes Sony seriously consider bringing new variants of Spider-Man to the big screen, which in this case, would be a woman. dosurprises you? Some of the best versions of Spider-Man are female, as always, the answer lies in the comics.

Don’t leave without reading: The incredible history of Spider-Woman in Marvel Comics

Rumors already speak that Emma Stone could play Spider-Gwen in the future

We must take all the information with tweezersin recent months anonymous accounts have appeared that although it is true that this type of “Insiders” hit many of the shots they throw, we cannot take it as official news (That if later it is not made official, disappointments will come)

According to the Twitter account EdwinSRPwho as we have been able to corroborate, has been right on several occasions, Sony Pictures would be working on Emma Stone returning to give life to Spider-Gwenwhich would happen in a different universe than Andrew Garfield, for obvious reasons.

Sony wants Emma Stone for a Spider-Gwen project. Merry Christmas everybody! — Edwin (@EdwinSRP) December 26, 2021

This account has released other types of news, such as that Sony I would also like Jennifer Lawrence for the role of Madame Web, a project that is officially in development. Is this possible? We think so, but this is something that seemed pretty obvious given the success of the movie, it’s also possible that Andrew Garfield will return as Spider-Man in a new movie, or at least that’s what the fans wantand it doesn’t look like Sony is going to have a problem granting them that.

Do not hesitate to follow tentone of the best artists in the community.

Spider-Gwen is an existing character in the Spider-Verse, but the version of ‘Into the spider-verse’ is younger than the version of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, or so we think. In case you finally Emma Stone come back for this role, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be the same character that we saw in the animated movie and that we’ll see in ‘Across the Spider-verse’.

What do you think we will see in the future of these multiversal movies? we read you in Twitter!