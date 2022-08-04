Will Smith’s expected first statements after learning of his 10-year sentence

10 years without attending any event organized by the Academy. Neither will there be an economic sanction nor will the Oscar be withdrawn. After a period of reflection, the way of the veto has been chosen by the leaders of American cinema to punish Will Smith for his act of violence at the last gala of the Oscar Awards.

A decision that has picked up, as it usually is in these cases, almost the same number of supports as criticsWell, there were people who asked for even more harshness for the famous interpreter, and admirers who even considered that there should be no sanction.

In the end, the organization decided to stay on neutral ground in order to please the social majority, without having to give up their criteria, since from the first moment they condemned Smith’s aggression.

A condemnation to which the winner for Best Male Performance for ‘The Williams Method’ reacted a few days after what happened, apologizing for his behavior.

Now, what does Smith think of the veto that the Academy has imposed on him?

Will Smith responds clearly after the sanction

Through a statement, Jada Pinkett’s husband has said the following in relation to the punishment of Hollywood leaders: “I accept and respect the decision of the Academy”.

A few words that honor him and that are added not only to his apologies already mentioned above, but also to the resignation that the actor himself issued to the Hollywood Academy a few days after the ceremony of the great controversy.

Will they be able to continue awarding Will Smith during the veto?

In recent days, many fans and followers of the Hollywood industry have declared that the statue should have been taken away from Will for his slap in the face of Chris Rock. However, in the end it all came down to the well-known ten-year veto.

A veto that despite blocking his presence at Academy events, allow you to continue receiving rewards, at least until they change the current regulations. Something that at the moment, does not seem to happen.